Yamuna Flooding: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Check Diversions, Rules on for Commercial Vehicles

Delhi is already battling an over swollen Yamuna, which has breached it’s all-time record. As per last readings, Yamuna was at an unprecedented height of 208.08 meters on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 207.49 meters set 45 years ago by a significant margin.

Delhi Police and officials have reportedly evacuated more than 750 individuals and over 250 cattle. During a patrol by a police team in a boat to locate anyone in need of rescue, they discovered a man perched on a tree.

To help commuters battle traffic woes, Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic guideline so that Delhiites can make their plans ahead and not get affected by the diversions.

Advertisement

Here’s a Loot At The Change In Traffic Movement

Traffic movement has been impaired on:

1. Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara

2. Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat

3. Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara

Movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as follows:

1. Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway

2. Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge.

Advertisement

3. Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover.

4. Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Ghazipur border

5. Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Akshardham towards DND. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

Advertisement

Measure in Place By Police, Other Govt Agencies

The Delhi Police imposed prohibitory measures under Section 144 of the CrPC in the city’s flood-prone areas on Wednesday as the river swelled to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory asking people to move to safer locations and cautioning them against passing through low-lying areas.