Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued For Flood-prone Areas As Yamuna Water Level Rises | Check Routes to Avoid

Several people have been shifted to safer places from their flood-prone areas in Delhi after Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana released more water towards the national capital’s Yamunanagar that breached the danger mark of the Yamuna river water level. In view of the flood warning, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for commuters to avoid routes leading to the affected localities.

This comes as the Delhi police imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city.

Yamuna water level swelled to 207.55 metres, breaching its record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Amid this, the following roads have been regulated — Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and the Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat.

The police also advised commuters to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of high alert issued by administration.

Here are suggested routes amid the current situation

People travelling from North to South

Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge – Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg – Pushta Road – Vikas Marg

Outer Ring Road – Arihant Marg – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Vikas Marg

People travelling from East to West



Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Arihant Marg – Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge



Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – DKFO – AIIMS Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg.

For commercial vehicles

Apart from the above diversions, movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on Ring Road.

Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road.

In view of Supreme Court judgement, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressway.

Diversions in case of flooding

In case there is flooding in the vicinity of ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be terminated near Seelampur Metro Station.

Other vehicular traffic coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Pushta Road.

Traffic coming from Wazirabad Bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk.

Traffic coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Yamuna’s water level rise

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called an emergency meeting as the Yamuna reached its highest level so far at 207.55 metres, posing a threat of floods in the city.