Yoga Day, Dinner With Bidens & US Congress Address | Read Full Schedule of PM Modi's US & Egypt Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s power-packed visit to the United States promises to be a whirlwind tour which will see the leader lead the Yoga Day celebrations, enjoy a private dinner with the Bidens and address the US Congress.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, providing details of PM Modi’s visit on Monday, said: “On the invitation of US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister will be visiting the US from June 21st to 23rd." Highlighting the significance of the visit, Kwatra mentioned, “This will mark the Prime Minister’s first official State visit to the United States… It’s a milestone in our relationship between the two countries… It is a very significant visit, a very important visit. A visit on which there is a genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States…"

Kwatra added that an important element of the visit will be discussion on bilateral relationships and next series of transformative agenda items in the years ahead. He also noted that the prime minister will be among the rare few leaders to address the US Congress more than once.

News18 brings to you the prime minister’s full schedule for his first state visit to the US:

June 21

• In the morning, PM Modi will lead the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21.

• In New York, the prime minister will meet a cross-section of important personalities and leaders.

• He will then depart for Washington on June 21 where his first key engagement will be an event focused on skilling for future capacity building.

• The most awaited event on the 21st will be a private dinner hosted by the Bidens for PM Modi

June 22

• This day marks the official beginning of the formal bilateral. PM Modi will get the first ceremonial welcome and a set of bilateral meetings between leaders and delegations.

• PM Modi will address the US Congress and attend the Congressional reception.

• He will then participate in a ceremonial state dinner hosted by Biden and the First Lady.

June 23

• PM Modi will have one-on-one interactions with select CEOs spread through the day.

• He will then attend the State luncheon by the vice-president.