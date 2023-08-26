'You Can Go But...': Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Seeks Vikram Lander's Approval for 'Moonwalk'

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released another video of Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover sliding out of the Vikram Lander for a walk to explore space secrets on the south pole of the lunar surface. The space agency in its post shared a fun banter between the rover and the lander.

In the post shared by ISRO on microblogging site X, the space agency gives an insight into the conversation between the lander and the rover, where Pragyan seeks Vikram’s permission to go out of the device for a Moonwalk as it slides out.

The lander then asks the Pragyan to keep in touch, a reference to send all the collected information to the device which can later be accessed by the scientists.

Advertisement

Check out the post here!

Earlier in the day, ISRO shared a video of Pragyan Rover roaming around the Shiv Shakti Point of the moon to explore all the secrets of the southern pole of the lunar surface.

Shiv Shakti Point is the name given to the landing point of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its latest update, ISRO said two of the three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives have been achieved while the third — in-situ scientific experiments — is underway.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Of the 3 mission objectives, the demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is accomplished. Demonstration of Rover roving on the moon is accomplished. Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally," ISRO said on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

India on Wednesday created history as it became the first country to land on the south pole of the moon as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface.