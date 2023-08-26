Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
'You Can Go But...': Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Seeks Vikram Lander's Approval for 'Moonwalk'

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO released video of Pragyan Rover sliding out of the Vikram Lander for a walk to explore secrets on the south pole of moon

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 23:50 IST

Bengaluru, India

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyaan rover around Moon's Shiv Shakti Point. (PTI)
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released another video of Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover sliding out of the Vikram Lander for a walk to explore space secrets on the south pole of the lunar surface. The space agency in its post shared a fun banter between the rover and the lander.

In the post shared by ISRO on microblogging site X, the space agency gives an insight into the conversation between the lander and the rover, where Pragyan seeks Vikram’s permission to go out of the device for a Moonwalk as it slides out.

The lander then asks the Pragyan to keep in touch, a reference to send all the collected information to the device which can later be accessed by the scientists.

Check out the post here!

Earlier in the day, ISRO shared a video of Pragyan Rover roaming around the Shiv Shakti Point of the moon to explore all the secrets of the southern pole of the lunar surface.

Shiv Shakti Point is the name given to the landing point of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its latest update, ISRO said two of the three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives have been achieved while the third — in-situ scientific experiments — is underway.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Of the 3 mission objectives, the demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is accomplished. Demonstration of Rover roving on the moon is accomplished. Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally," ISRO said on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

India on Wednesday created history as it became the first country to land on the south pole of the moon as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface.

    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made a soft landing as “Shiv Shakti Point" and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon’s surface in 2019 would be known as “Tiranga Point."

    In his address to the scientists of the ISRO at the space agency’s headquarters in Bengaluru, PM Modi also announced that August 23, the day when Chandrayaan-3 made soft landing on the lunar surface, will be celebrated as ‘National Space Agency.’

    first published: August 26, 2023, 23:10 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 23:50 IST
