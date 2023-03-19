‘You'll Be Forced to Vote for Yogi Seeing...’: On Moose Wala’s Barsi, Father Tears into Punjab Govt

With thousands of supporters and top Congress leadership in attendance, Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, on Sunday tore into CM Bhagwant Mann’s claim of “law and order being under control".

Addressing the gathering at the ‘barsi’ of Moose Wala in Mansa, Singh claimed that while “gangsters were having a field day in Punjab, common man was feeling insecure".

“The gangsters reached my doorstep as they knew the state government was sleeping. Today, we are forced to take cognisance of [Uttar Pradesh CM] Yogi [Adityanath]. Mark my words, in Lok Sabha polls, you will be forced to vote for Yogi as you will start comparing UP with Punjab, saying UP has cleaned up… what has happened to our state," said Singh.

Singh questioned the state government over the alleged tardy probe into the murder. He also questioned the timing of the action initiated against Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh and the suspension of internet services in the state, when his son’s death anniversary was being observed. “The Internet is on in Punjab jails, but it is shut down in the region when the barsi event is held. Gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi are giving interviews from inside high-security prisons, while people who wanted to come to our event were stopped by the police," alleged Singh.

Advertisement

With slogans against the state government, Singh alleged that the crackdown on Amritpal was just an attempt to ensure that Moose Wala’s fans do not turn up for the event.

ALSO READ | ‘So High’ on Love for Sidhu Moose Wala: Cult Lives on Even After Singer’s ‘Last Ride’ | News18 Special

Moose Wala’s first death anniversary was observed at the New Grain Market in Mansa. The police had made strict security arrangements for the event. The late singer’s statue, his favourite ‘5911’ tractor, and his last ride ‘Thar’ were placed at the venue.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by assailants. The investigation into the case is going on and some arrests were made. Recently, two of the accused were killed in a clash at Goindwal Sahib jail.

Read all the Latest India News here