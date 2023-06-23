Your Achievements are Inspiration to Women Across World: PM Modi Heaps Praises on VP Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praises on Kamala Harris, who is the first India-origin woman vice president of the US, saying that her achievements are a major inspiration not only for the US but also for women in India and across the world.

Speaking at a Luncheon hosted by VP Harris in Washington D.C., the PM also remembered her mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan, who came to the US from India.

“Kamala Harris’ mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan came to the US in 1958. At that time, the majority of people did not have phones. That’s why she used to write handwritten letters to her family. She never severed her ties with India… India was close to her despite being thousands of miles away," the PM said.

“You have taken her inspiration to a new level. Your achievements are a major inspiration not only for the US but also for women in India and across the world," he added.

PM Modi also raised a toast to India-US friendship and to peace and prosperity of the citizens of India and the US.

He also thanked VP Harris and Secretary Blinken for the grand welcome. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. Today, I am delighted to be before you once again at the State Department. In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India and US," he said.

VP Harris said she has seen India’s global impact. “In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India’s long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region," she said.

