'Your Parents May Not Worry But...': UP Police Seizes YouTuber's Bike for His 'Stuntbaazi' | WATCH

An Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector seized the bike of a YouTuber who was performing stunts for his Instagram reels in the Gautampalli area on Tuesday night.

In a video, the inspector is seen talking to the boy about his “stuntbaazi," and saying that even though his parents are not worried for him, the police “cares" about his safety.

“…Your parents may not be worried for you but we Police personnel are. We want you to be safe. So, this vehicle will be seized…," Gautampalli Inspector Sudhir Kumar is heard saying in the video.

The boy apologized to the inspector but he refused to give the vehicle back for his own safety.

Before this on March 31, Mumbai Police also registered a case against three youths who were seen performing dangerous stunts on a bike.

A video went viral in which one boy is seen performing a dangerous bike stunt with two pillion riders, one in front and the other at the rear with no helmet.