Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Network18’s Rising India Summit 2023 and addressed him as a “Rockstar".

Greeting each other with smiles while holding each other’s hands, Goyal told Jaishankar, “…You are a Rockstar, boss. Hum aapko follow karenge (we will follow you)."

Ahead of Jaishankar’s speech at the third edition of the summit by News18 Network, Goyal took the stage and briefly spoke on several topics such as Opposition’s attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP, political slugfest between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra, and Gautam Adani row.

When asked about the Opposition’s allegations of political vendetta and misuse of central agencies, Goyal said, “The coalition of corrupt is being developed."

Attacking Congress, the minister said, “By raising ‘selective’ questions on India’s integrity and institutions, Congress is showing the level it can stoop down to…. It leads to doubts if it is the Congress strategy to put pressure on courts and institutions."

He added, “They have attacked democracy since 2014. India’s democracy is safe…People have given their verdict. Look at the three Northeast states where the BJP is in power. People are with us."

Notably, the Supreme Court has agreed to list for hearing on April 5 a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against political opponents. Besides the Congress, other parties who are part of the joint move are the DMK, RJD, BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party and the J&K National Conference, the statement said.

