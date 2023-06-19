Haridwar: Youth Asks Group to Leave Ganga Ghat for Being Non-Hindu in Viral Video, Police Begins Probe

Police said on Mondy they have started an investigation into a video circulating on social media in which a youth allegedly tries to drive away a group of men and women from a Ganga Ghat here for being non-Hindu. It is claimed that the video is of an incident at the popular Maharaja Agrasen Ghat of Haridwar.

After the video surfaced, the police swung into action and, considering the sensitive nature of the incident, Circle Officer Juhi Manral has asked to investigate it, a senior official said. City Superintendent of Police Swatantra Kumar said that information was being collected about the incident and efforts were on to identify the youth and the group of people involved in the incident.

He said after the investigation is completed, action will be taken in accordance with the rules. In the video, the youth purportedly threatens the other community members and is heard saying that only Hindus are allowed to come to the Ganga Ghats.