Youth Congress Files Police Complaint Against Kerala Minister's Aide For ‘Hateful’ Remarks Against Oommen Chandy

The Youth Congress in Kerala has lodged a police complaint against an aide of Industries Minister P Rajeev for allegedly making ‘hateful remarks’ against former Chief Minister and Oommen Chandy after his death. Chandy passed away at the age of 79, on July 18.

Youth Congress general secretary Jinto John filed a complaint against Sethuraj Balakrishnan, an assistant personal staff of Minister Rajeev over his Facebook post, where he wrote, “All that I have earned in my life in the last 50 years is hatred against Oommen Chandy. Whatever I will do again will be the expression of my hate towards him."

The complaint sought action against Sethuraj alleging that the statement was insulting to former CM Chandy and aimed at paving the way for a political riot.

Advertisement

The complaint said that the person who wrote the Facebook post is a government servent and his act violates the code of conduct and etiquette to be observed by the ones who draw a salary from the government.

The complainant further said, “In a situation where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also participated in the memorial meeting organized by KPCC in honour of Oommen Chandy, making such a statement on social media before it, is malicious and part of a conspiracy".