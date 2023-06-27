Youth Kills Teen Sister in Punjab's Muktsar Over Love Affair

A 19-year-old youth allegedly killed his sister in Punjab’s Muktsar district on Monday after suspecting her of having an affair, police said.
Police said the accused allegedly killed his 17-year-old sister at their home by slitting her throat with a chaff cutter.
top videos
Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam & MM Keeravani On Oscars' Academy List Of New Members
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
The mother of the siblings was out in the fields for paddy-sowing during the incident, police said. Their father had passed away some time ago, they said.
Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 27, 2023, 23:12 IST
last updated: June 27, 2023, 23:12 IST