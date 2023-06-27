Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Youth Kills Teen Sister in Punjab's Muktsar Over Love Affair

Youth Kills Teen Sister in Punjab's Muktsar Over Love Affair

Police said the accused allegedly killed his 17-year-old sister at their home by slitting her throat with a chaff cutter

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 23:12 IST

Chandigarh, India

Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)
Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

A 19-year-old youth allegedly killed his sister in Punjab’s Muktsar district on Monday after suspecting her of having an affair, police said.

Police said the accused allegedly killed his 17-year-old sister at their home by slitting her throat with a chaff cutter.

top videos
  • Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam & MM Keeravani On Oscars' Academy List Of New Members
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The mother of the siblings was out in the fields for paddy-sowing during the incident, police said. Their father had passed away some time ago, they said.

    Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 27, 2023, 23:12 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 23:12 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App