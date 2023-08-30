Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
YouTube Removed 1.9 Mn Videos in Jan-Mar 2023 in India for Community Norm Violation

Between January and March 2023, in India, over 1.9 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines. In comparison, in the US, 6,54,968 videos were removed, Russia (4,91,933), and Brazil (4,49,759)

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 20:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The Community Guidelines Enforcement report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies. (Representative Image)
The Community Guidelines Enforcement report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies. (Representative Image)

Over 1.9 million videos were removed between January and March 2023 in India for violating YouTube’s community guidelines, marking the highest removals among nations, according to a report released by the popular video streaming platform.

During the same period, globally, YouTube removed over 6.48 million videos for violating community guidelines.

The Community Guidelines Enforcement report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies.

    • Between January and March 2023, in India, over 1.9 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines. In comparison, in the US, 6,54,968 videos were removed, Russia (4,91,933), and Brazil (4,49,759).

    "Since the earliest days as a company, our Community Guidelines have protected the YouTube community from harmful content. We enforce our policies using a combination of machine learning and human reviewers," YouTube said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 30, 2023, 20:36 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 20:36 IST
