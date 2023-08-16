Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » YouTube to Remove Cancer Treatment Misinformation, Streamline Medical Guidelines

YouTube to Remove Cancer Treatment Misinformation, Streamline Medical Guidelines

Such treatments listed in the blogpost include “garlic cures cancer,” or“take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy”, which would be removed — the company said

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 21:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The step is said to simplify the company's approach for creators, viewers, and partners. (Photo by Eyestetix Studio on Unsplash)
The step is said to simplify the company's approach for creators, viewers, and partners. (Photo by Eyestetix Studio on Unsplash)

Video streaming platform YouTube will streamline existing medical misinformation guidelines for specific health conditions, treatments, and substances where content contradicts local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Starting today and ramping up in the coming weeks, we will begin removing content that promotes cancer treatments proven to be harmful or ineffective, or content that discourages viewers from seeking professional medical treatment," YouTube said in a blogpost on August 15.

Such treatments listed in the blogpost include “garlic cures cancer," or“take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy", which would be removed — the company said.

Advertisement

As part of the “long-term vision" for its medical misinformation policies, the guidelines will fall under three categories – Prevention, Treatment, and Denial, the blogpost by YouTube’s Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships, Garth Graham and company’s VP and Global Head of Trust and Safety, Matt Halprin said.

“These policies will apply to specific health conditions, treatments, and substances where content contradicts local health authorities or WHO," the blogpost said.

YouTube will age-gate content or surface an information panel under such videos for additional context, the post added.

Exceptions to such posts include public interest content like comments made by national political candidates on the campaign trail that disputes health authority guidance, or graphic footage from active warzones or humanitarian crises.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • “We may also make exceptions for personal testimonies or content that discusses the results of a specific medical study," the post said.

    The step is said to simplify the company’s approach for creators, viewers, and partners.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 16, 2023, 21:31 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 21:31 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App