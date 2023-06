YouTuber Devraj Patel of 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Fame Killed in Raipur Road Accident, CM Expresses Grief

Famous YouTuber Devraj Patel was killed as he fell off his motorcycle after it brushed against a truck in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Monday, police said. He was 22.

Patel was riding pillion when the accident occurred at around 3:30 pm. He was returning from Nava Raipur after filming a video, an official said. Patel’s channel ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’ has more than 4 lakh subscribers and over 8.80 crore views. He was known for his witty style and funny videos.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and said Devraj Patel who made everyone laugh has left us. The accident occurred near Labhandi area under Telibandha police station limits when the handle of the motorcycle hit the truck which was going in the same direction and Patel, who was riding pillion, came under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle, the official said.

Bike rider Rakesh Manhar, who escaped unhurt in the accident, called up an ambulance following which Patel was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead, he added. Patel, a resident of the state’s Mahasamund district, was staying in a rented house in Raipur.