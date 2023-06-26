Trends :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » YSR Law Nestham: Andhra CM Grants Rs 6.12 Crore Financial Assistance to Junior Advocates

Beneficiaries of the scheme from multiple districts had the opportunity to converse virtually with the Chief Minister

Reported By: PV Ramana Kumar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 18:10 IST

Amaravati, India

At the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the objective of the YSR Law Nestham program. (Image: News18)
In a move to support 2,677 budding lawyers in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy granted financial aid worth Rs 6,12,65,000 under the YSR Law Nestham initiative.

A sum of Rs 25,000 was transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries, covering five months starting from February 2023 at a rate of Rs 5,000 per month.

The scheme commits to an annual stipend of Rs 60,000, disbursed in instalments over a span of three years.

At the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the objective of the YSR Law Nestham program – to support junior advocates during their critical initial three years after enrolment.

Andhra Pradesh stands alone as the only Indian state implementing such a scheme aimed at aiding novice lawyers, he said, while mentioning that the next instalment is due for release in December.

“The government expects the benefiting advocates to uphold the rights of the underprivileged in their practice. I sincerely hope that the assistance received will be reflected in their services to the less fortunate. Up until now, 5,781 junior lawyers have benefited from Rs. 41.52 crore under the initiative. We’ve also established the Advocates Welfare Trust with a corpus of Rs. 100 crore to further assist them," he added.

Moreover, he noted that the Trust has already facilitated Rs. 25crore towards group medi-claim policies and loans. Junior lawyers needing assistance can reach out to the Law Secretary or submit their applications at sec_law@ap.gov.in.

    The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Law Secretary G. Prabhakar, key officials from the Law department, and several senior advocates.

    first published: June 26, 2023, 18:10 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 18:10 IST
