''Yuva Brigade'' Member Stabbed To Death Following ''Hanuma Jayanti'' Celebrations In Mysuru District

A ’Yuva Brigade’ member was allegedly stabbed to death at T Narasipura in the district following a clash between two groups of youths during ’Hanuma Jayanti’ celebrations, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipur.

According to police sources, there was a clash between two groups of youths during the procession over a petty issue on Saturday. Following this incident, Nayak was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle on Sunday night.