Zomato Rolls Out UPI Service To Reduce Dependency On Third-Party Interfaces

If you are a frequent user of the Zomato app, you may be one of the select users who can avail of a new facility of the food and grocery delivery company. Zomato has now introduced its own Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility, eliminating the need for third-party interfaces like Google Pay, PayTM or PhonePe. With the launch of Zomato UPI, users can now register to create a new UPI ID, after which they can continue to use the Zomato app to make payments rather than being sent to another app like Google Pay, PhonePe as is the case with some users at present.

Zomato UPI has evolved into a game-changer in a world where digital payments and UPI transactions are becoming more common. Zomato UPI, which was created with the goal of enhancing the convenience of online payments, is now also available to customers without requiring them to complete KYC.

The main goal of Zomato UPI is to open up UPI transactions to anybody who uses the Zomato meal delivery service. However, because the service is new and recently got started, just a few people can utilize it. Reportedly, right now it is unknown how many users currently have access to Zomato UPI. However, users of the Zomato app can check their profile section to see if the option is present. Additionally, it’s possible that Zomato Gold members will see the Zomato UPI option more frequently than non-gold users. The facility is expected to be rolled out to a wider user base soon. To activate Zomato UPI for those who can avail of it as of now

Open the Zomato app on your device.

Click on the Profile section of your Zomato account.

Scroll down until you find the option for Zomato UPI.

Click on Activate Zomato UPI.

Select your preferred Zomato UPI ID. (******@zoicici)

Select your mobile number.

Link your bank account linked with the mobile number

Reducing dependency on other apps was especially important considering that PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm, who together possess a market share of about 97 percent according to April data, dominate the whole UPI industry. The remaining three percent or so were made up of the others, such as WhatsApp Payments, which had a boost in the early days but has struggled to maintain its position, especially after coupons and deals were discontinued.