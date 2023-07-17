10 Amazing Herbs And Spices That Reduce Cholesterol Level And Keep The Heart Healthy

In recent times, the risk of heart disease among young individuals has significantly increased, with many experiencing heart attacks and high cholesterol levels. Cholesterol can be classified as good or bad, and it is the bad cholesterol that raises the risk of heart disease. By adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle, one can take proactive steps to maintain a healthy heart. Incorporating certain herbs into your regular diet is also considered an effective remedy to control cholesterol levels. Ayurvedic expert Dr. Dixa Bhavsar recently shared a video on her Instagram account, highlighting herbs that promote heart health and help manage cholesterol levels.

Here are some of the herbs she recommends:

Amla: Amla can be consumed as juice, powder, tablet, or fruit.

Guduchi: This herb can be incorporated into your diet through various forms such as herbal teas or supplements.

Cumin, Pippali, and Fennel: These herbs can be consumed together as CCF Tea. They can also be used as mouth fresheners or ayurvedic mukhwas after meals.

Garlic: Eating one clove of garlic on an empty stomach can help reduce both blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Lemon: Consuming lemon or vinegar in warm water on an empty stomach or 1 hour after meals can have positive effects on cholesterol.

Ginger: Fresh ginger can be grated into herbal teas and consumed once or twice a day. Dry ginger powder can be taken with honey in the morning or boiled in water and consumed throughout the day.

Arjuna: This herb is known for its heart-protective properties. Arjuna bark (Arjun chal) can be consumed as Arjun tea before bedtime or as a concoction in the morning. Arjuna tablets are also available for daily consumption.

Guggul: Guggul is a gum resin that helps burn fat, reduce triglycerides, and lower cholesterol. It can be taken as a single drug or in combination with other herbs.

Trikatu: Trikatu is an Ayurvedic formulation consisting of three herbs - Marich, Pippali, and Shunthi. It aids in digestion and metabolism.

Triphala: Triphala is a well-known Ayurvedic formulation made from Amalaki, Haritaki, and Vibhitaki. It promotes overall health and digestion.