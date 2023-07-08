National Love Your Skin Day 2023: 10 Best Skin Care Tips for Healthy Skin

Achieving and maintaining healthy skin is a goal for many individuals. While genetics and external factors play a role, implementing effective skin care practices can greatly enhance skin health.
Dr. Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist & Director- Skin Décor, New Delhi shares ten essential tips for maintaining healthy skin, encompassing a holistic approach to skincare that focuses on proper cleansing, hydration, protection, and lifestyle choices.
- Cleanse Gently and Regularly
Cleanse your skin twice a day using a mild cleanser that suits your skin type. Avoid harsh soaps or aggressive scrubbing, as these can strip the skin of its natural oils and disrupt its protective barrier. Gentle cleansing removes dirt, excess oil, and impurities, promoting a clean canvas for skincare products and preventing clogged pores that can lead to breakouts.
- Exfoliate
Regular exfoliation not only removes dead skin cells, but also brings out a fresh and radiant complexion. Opt for chemical exfoliants with ingredients like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs), which gently dissolve the bonds between dead skin cells. Be cautious not to over-exfoliate, as this can cause irritation. However, depending on your skin’s sensitivity, limit exfoliation to 1-2 times per week.
- Hydrate with Moisturizers
Proper hydration is vital for healthy skin. After cleansing, apply a moisturizer that suits your skin type to lock in moisture and maintain a healthy skin barrier. Look for moisturizers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides, which help attract and retain moisture. For oily skin, opt for lightweight, oil-free formulas, while dry skin may benefit from richer, cream-based moisturizers.
- Sun Protection
Sun protection is important for having a healthy skin and preventing premature aging. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day, even during cloudy or winter days. when exposed to direct sunlight, reapply every two hours. Additionally, wear protective clothing, seek shade, and use hats and sunglasses to minimize sun damage and reduce the risk of skin cancer.
- Nourish from Within
A healthy diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can contribute to glowing skin. Consume a variety of fresh veggies, fruits, healthy fats, whole grains and lean proteins.Foods like berries, leafy greens, fatty fish, and nuts provide essential nutrients that support skin health. Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water each day to promote skin hydration and elasticity.
- Get Sufficient Sleep
Adequate sleep is paramount not only for skin rejuvenation but for overall well-being. While you sleep, the body undergoes repair and regeneration of cells, including those in the skin. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to ensure optimal skin health. Establish a bedtime routine and create a sleep-friendly environment to enhance sleep quality and promote healthy, glowing skin.
- Manage Stress Levels
Chronic stress can take a toll on skin health, leading to breakouts, inflammation, and premature aging. Manage day-to-day stress with activities such as exercise, meditation, deep breathing, or engaging in hobbies. Prioritize self-care and find healthy outlets for stress to promote a calm and balanced mind, which can positively impact skin health.
- Avoid Smoking and Limit Alcohol
Smoking contributes to premature aging and impairs circulation, robbing the skin of oxygen and nutrients. Limiting alcohol intake is also important, as excessive consumption can dehydrate the skin and lead to inflammation. Quit smoking and consume alcohol in moderation to support healthy skin and overall well-being.
- Customize Your Skincare Routine
Every individual’s skin is unique, so it’s important to tailor your skincare routine to address your specific needs. Consult a dermatologist or skincare professional to determine your skin type and concerns, and seek their advice on suitable products and treatments. A personalized skincare routine will provide the most effective results for achieving and maintaining healthy skin.
- Be Gentle and Consistent
Finally, it is essential to be consistent. Stick to your skincare routine and give it time to show results. Avoid excessive switching of products, as it can disrupt the skin’s balance. Be gentle with your skin and avoid aggressive rubbing or tugging. Patience and a consistent approach will help you achieve and maintain healthy, radiant skin over time.
first published: July 08, 2023, 13:27 IST
last updated: July 08, 2023, 14:48 IST