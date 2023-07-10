10 Easily Available Ingredients That Can Do Wonders For Your Skin During Monsoons

Discover the power of 11 easily accessible ingredients that can work wonders for your skin during the monsoon season. From nourishing oils to soothing herbs, these natural remedies will help you combat the effects of the rainy weather, keeping your skin healthy, glowing, and protected.
To maintain a glowing and healthy skin during the monsoon season, consider incorporating the following 10 ingredients into your skincare routine:
- Almond oil
Almond oil is a lightweight oil that is packed with vitamin E, providing protection against oxidative stress. It effectively helps in preventing acne and reducing puffiness under the eyes.
- Sunflower oil
“Rich in vitamins E, A, C, and D, sunflower oil is beneficial for the skin in various ways. It helps prevent skin issues, such as acne, by unclogging pores and moisturizing the skin. Its nutrient and antioxidant content also aids in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines," says Dr Sharda Bujbal, M.B.B.S, M.D, Skin & V.D, (Gold Medalist), Matoshri Skin Clinic Pune.
- Moringa
Moringa possesses soothing properties that are particularly beneficial in preventing common skin infections and allergies that often arise during the rainy season. “Its anti-inflammatory attributes help reduce irritation and revitalize the complexion. For optimal results, combine moringa with a carrier oil and gently massage it onto your face using circular motions," says Dr Aditya R Holani, MBBS, MD (Skin& VD), Dermalife Clinic, Pune.
- Pomegranate seed
Pomegranate seed oil is an excellent natural ingredient known for its collagen-boosting properties. “With its abundance of antioxidants like Punic acid (Omega 5), Vitamin K, C, B6, Folate, and Potassium, it effectively heals blemishes, revitalizes dry hair, and protects against pollution. Additionally, it offers regenerative and anti-inflammatory benefits, making it highly beneficial for mature and dry skin," adds Dr Bhujbal.
- Marula
Marula oil is rich in Omega 6, Omega 9, and essential antioxidants. This “elixir of youth" works wonders for all skin types by effectively reversing damage caused by UV rays, balancing moisture levels, and treating acne, blemishes, and scars. It is also highly beneficial for hair care.
- Rosewater
Renowned in the realm of skincare, rosewater is highly effective not only for cleansing the skin but also for hydrating it and sealing in moisture.
- Coconut oil
“Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer known for its antibacterial properties. It helps strengthen the skin’s protective barrier, keeping it soft and smooth," states Dr Bhujbal.
- Neem powder
“Thanks to its medicinal properties, neem powder is exceptionally effective in treating bacterial and fungal infections, ensuring a peaceful night’s sleep devoid of itching and swollen skin discomfort," adds Dr Holani.
- Olive oil
Olive oil contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that nourishes the skin and enhances its overall health. Its light and non-greasy texture make it an excellent moisturizer, while also aiding in the treatment of inflammation and acne.
first published: July 10, 2023, 13:43 IST
last updated: July 10, 2023, 13:43 IST