10 New Restaurants To Explore in Delhi-NCR

Delhi is a vibrant city that offers a diverse culinary experience to its residents and visitors. With the city’s love for food, there is always a buzz around newly launched restaurants in the city. The introduction of new restaurants in Delhi brings a fresh flavor and ambiance to the city’s food scene.

New restaurants offer a unique dining experience, whether it is through the cuisine they offer or the ambiance they provide. They often feature innovative and creative menus, highlighting new ingredients and cooking techniques. They also aim to create a distinct atmosphere that sets them apart from other eateries in the city.

Many newly launched restaurants in Delhi also take inspiration from global trends and fusion cuisine, bringing together diverse flavors and cultures to create a unique dining experience. Here’s a list of newly opened restaurants:

Advertisement

AZULA

Azula, a new restaurant in the bustling neighborhood of New Friends Colony. Azula offers a unique dining experience that combines contemporary cuisine with a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The menu features an array of dishes inspired by different regions around the world, From appetizers to entrees to desserts, chefs have crafted every dish with care and creativity, ensuring that each bite is a true delight for the senses.

With its chic decor and comfortable seating, Azula is the ideal setting for a romantic dinner, a business lunch or a celebratory occasion.

HOUSE OF BOHO, Ansal Plaza

Boho House is a new restaurant concept that combines an aesthetic bohemian atmosphere by day and a lively bar for a fusion of an exemplary experience at night.

The decor of Boho House reflect its name, with a mix of bohemian and rustic elements.

Boho House aims to provide an upscale dining experience, offering delicious food, great drinks, and an intoxicating atmosphere you’ll never forget.

Advertisement

CAFE AL SHALOM, Dlf Avenue

Thrilled to announce the opening of Cafe Al Shalom, a new restaurant in the vibrant DLF Avenue shopping center.

Cafe Al Shalom is a unique dining destination that offers a fusion of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.

Cafe Al Shalom is committed to providing an exceptional dining experience that is both delicious and memorable. The cozy and inviting atmosphere is perfect for a quick bite, a leisurely lunch or a relaxed dinner with friends and family.

The menu features a wide range of options, from classic hummus and falafel to shawarma wraps, kebabs, and grilled seafood. We also offer vegetarian and vegan options, as well as a selection of mouth-watering desserts and refreshing beverages.

Advertisement

The team of experienced chefs and friendly staff are dedicated to ensuring that every guest leaves Cafe Al Shalom with a smile. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty meal or a light snack, we are committed to providing delicious food and exceptional service that exceed your expectations.

Kipos,Punjabi Bagh

Advertisement

Kipos, a new restaurant in the bustling neighborhood of Punjabi Bagh.Kipos is a unique dining experience that offers a fresh and healthy take on Mediterranean cuisine.

The menu is designed to cater to a variety of dietary needs and preferences, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. From salads and bowls to wraps and sandwiches, we have something for everyone.

At Kipos, we believe that food should not only be delicious but also nourishing and wholesome. Our team of experienced chefs has crafted every dish with care and creativity, ensuring that every bite is bursting with flavor and nutrition.

Our restaurant features a contemporary and inviting atmosphere, perfect for a casual meal with friends, a business lunch, or a quick bite on-the-go. Our friendly staff is dedicated to providing exceptional service, ensuring that every guest feels welcome and satisfied.

Advertisement

Zoca Cafe

Zoca Cafe is making waves in South Delhi with the recent opening of its latest branch in Satya Niketan on April 28, 2023. Spanning an impressive 1250 sq feet, this charming 45-seater café promises an exceptional dining experience with its diverse menu catering to various food cultures, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. With a strong emphasis on premium quality and fresh ingredients, Zoca Cafe aims to create a memorable culinary journey for its patrons.

The café’s Bohemian-inspired floral décor creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfectly suited for the summer season. It serves as an ideal venue for any occasion, whether it’s a casual hangout with friends, a relaxing coffee session after work, or a romantic meal with your loved one. Live performances and music further enhance the overall ambiance, ensuring a delightful experience for all visitors.

Heading the culinary team is Chef Eashan Kaul, the mastermind behind Zoca Cafe’s signature dishes and beverages. His expertise shines through in the meticulously crafted menu, leaving guests craving for more. The offerings include a wide range of delectable dishes such as Vegetable Flautas, Mixed Bean Burgers, Cantonese Chicken Wings, Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Makhni Momos, Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Chinese Platters, Cranberry Basil Cooler, Bubble Tea, Nutella Shake, Tropical Fruit Punch, as well as an assortment of coffees and shakes. With such an extensive selection, Zoca Cafe ensures there’s something to please every palate.

The opening of the new outlet in Satya Niketan exemplifies Zoca Cafe’s unwavering dedication to providing top-notch food and an extraordinary dining experience. With its prime location, Instagram-worthy interiors, and mouth-watering menu, Zoca Cafe’s latest branch is poised to become a favorite hotspot for food enthusiasts in South Delhi.

Expressing his excitement about the launch, Rohit Tandon, founder, Zoca Café, stated, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our newest branch in Satya Niketan. Our goal is to offer customers an exceptional dining experience that is both affordable and memorable. With our diverse menu, inviting ambiance, and commitment to quality, we are confident that our new outlet will quickly establish itself as a popular destination for food lovers in South Delhi."

Bonne Foi 65

Bonne Foi 65, the newest addition to Delhi’s vibrant culinary scene, is set to take the city by storm with its unique blend of premium dining and exclusive ambience. Founded by Neeraj Besoya and Nandini Jain, two passionate entrepreneurs with over a decade of experience in the F&B industry, Bonne Foi 65 promises to be more than just a restaurant - it’s a legacy brand that is set to redefine the way people party.

At Bonne Foi 65, the focus is on creating magical experiences that leave a lasting impression. From the moment you walk in, you’ll be transported to a world of luxury, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to perfection. The ambience, the decor, the music, and the service have all been designed to cater to the needs and desires of the discerning patrons who visit.

The menu at Bonne Foi 65 is a fusion of international cuisines, with a focus on premium ingredients and innovative flavours. Whether you’re in the mood for classic comfort food or adventurous fusion dishes, the chefs at Bonne Foi 65 have something to satisfy every palate. And to complement the food, the bar offers a range of signature cocktails and premium spirits that are sure to delight even the most discerning connoisseurs.

Sharabi Kukkad

Sharabi Kukkad, the restaurant that has been capturing the hearts of food lovers with its blend of North Indian and Chinese cuisine, has opened its fifth outlet in the heart of Delhi’s Connaught Place. The new location boasts 100 covers and vibrant interiors that reflect the restaurant’s unique approach to dining. The visionary behind the restaurant, Chef Deep Chand Dobriyal, has over 25 years of culinary experience and a passion for fusing different cultures together through food. He has curated an innovative menu that combines the bold flavors of North Indian cuisine with the delicate spices of Chinese dishes, creating a culinary experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.

Sharabi Kukkad’s menu features a range of traditional North Indian dishes such as Butter Chicken and Rara Gosht, as well as Chinese favorites like Kung Pao Chicken and Drunken Chicken. The chefs have also taken their culinary skills to the next level with the introduction of alcohol-infused dishes like Sharabi Dal and Sharabi Kukkad, both made with a blend of dry lentils and succulent chicken, infused with rum.

The new Connaught Place outlet is designed to offer guests a comfortable and inviting atmosphere, with a lively colour scheme and a visually striking logo that blends hues masterfully. The restaurant is perfect for any occasion, whether guests choose to dine-in, order delivery or takeaway. With its commitment to using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients in every dish, Sharabi Kukkad is dedicated to providing a truly unforgettable dining experience.

Turban Tales

The res­taur­ant best known for serving lip smacking Indian food, Turban Tales has just launched a new location in West Delhi. Loc­ated in Rajouri, Turban Tales takes you on a culin­ary sojourn of authen­tic Indian food with tra­di­tional spices find­ing their dom­in­ance in every item pre­pared.

Turban tales is immensely popular in Mumbai and they’re growing astoundingly in the capital too.They have an extraordinary interior and cherishing staff that makes it even more sparkling. Mr.Gagandeep Singh “the owner of Turban Tales" wanted to share the glimpse of their extra ravishing food to the entire world. Turban Tales is a great space to hang out with not just family but also a group of friends. The place has an aesthetic and colourful interior that everyone admires the most.

Breakin Brew

Breakin’ Brew, India’s first Breaking Bad inspired cafe with multi-cuisine menu, has recently launched a new outlet in Noida. With engaging interiors, the brand offers a wide range of shakes, mocktails, coolers and coffees that make you drool. The ambience is rustic yet airy and comfortable. With a vast team of chefs with experience of cooking all over the world they offer authentic Italian, continental, american, mexican, arabic, chinese, indian and mughlai food at pocket friendly prices. Their service has been rated one of the finest in the locations alongside its ratings & reviews speak about their commitment to details and passion for serving great food. After all, food is chemistry.

Kofuku

Located in M3M Gurgaon, this newly opened restaurant Kofuku will pleasantly surprise you with its wooden tables, traditional artwork, bamboo-themed decor, separate Japanese-style low seating with tatami mats, and last but not the least it’s amazingly extensive menu.

With its tempura prepared with wasabi, scallions, and soy, it serves only Japanese food recipes with exotic presentation. Their pickled ginger is a riot of tastes in the mouth, and their nigiri dish is certainly a show-stopper. Try the salmon carpaccio as well; it has jalapenos for flavour. Taste their soups, particularly the kimchi jjigae, which is hot and sour.

If you are a fan of Asian food and love sushis, dumplings, and ramen, the newly opened outlet of Kofuku in Gurugram will be the right place to head to this week. In this charming restaurant, you are greeted in Japanese by the staff, and cherry blossoms are truly falling from the sky.

Their menu showcases a symphony of Japanese dishes to please everyone’s taste buds along with experiencing one and only traditional Izakaya style for informal eating & drinking. Having received lots of awards & recognitions in the hospitality industry, Kofuku now has 7 outlets in India, 3 in Mumbai and one each in Delhi, Gurgaon(recently launched), along with Leh & Goa. A new branch in Andheri, Mumbai soon to open its doors in October current year 2023.