10 Raksha Bandhan Wishes to Make Your Loved Ones Smile on Rakhi!

HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls today on Wednesday, August 30. However, due to Bhadra Kaal, the auspicious time to tie Rakhi and perform the ceremonies will be after 9:01 pm on August 30. For those who are unable to tie Rakhi on the night of August 30, they can celebrate the festival on August 31, before 07:05 AM.

BHADRA KAAL

Bhadra Kaal is a period of time that is considered to be inauspicious for certain activities. It is believed that tying Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal can lead to negative consequences. Therefore, it is recommended to wait until after Bhadra Kaal ends before tying Rakhi.

SHUBH MUHURAT

The shubh muhurat is the auspicious time to perform certain activities. The shubh muhurat for tying Rakhi and performing the ceremonies is after 9:01 pm on August 30. This is the time when the stars are most aligned for a successful Raksha Bandhan celebration.

CELEBRATING RAKSHA BANDHAN

Raksha Bandhan is a time for families to come together and celebrate the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread (rakhi) on their brother’s wrist, and brothers pledge to protect their sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a day of love, laughter, and joy.

PM MODI EXTENDS HIS WISHES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and extended his wishes on this auspicious occasion. “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all my family members. This auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable trust and deep love between a sister and a brother, is a sacred reflection of our culture. I wish that this festival further deepens the feeling of love, harmony, and goodwill in everyone’s life," he posted in Hindi.

10 HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN WISHES

1. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dear brother! You are my protector and my best friend. I am so grateful to have you in my life.

2. To my amazing sister, Happy Raksha Bandhan! You are my confidante and my source of strength. I love you more than words can say.

3. May this Raksha Bandhan bring you all the happiness and love in the world. You are the best brother/sister a person could ask for.

4. I am so lucky to have you as my brother/sister. You are always there for me, no matter what. I love you more than anything in the world.

5. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest brother/sister! You are my everything. I love you to the moon and back.

6. May this Raksha Bandhan be a day filled with love, laughter, and joy. I am so grateful for your love and support.

7. To my brother/sister, you are my best friend. I know I can always count on you. Thank you for being there for me through thick and thin.

8. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best brother/sister in the world! You make me laugh, you make me cry, and you make me feel loved. I am so lucky to have you in my life.