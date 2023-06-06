10 Signs That a Man Thinks You’re Hot, and is Attracted

When it comes to gauging someone’s attraction, it’s important to remember that every person is unique and may show their feelings in different ways. Some guys are just naturally friendly and outgoing, and they might not mean anything by their actions. If you’re not sure whether or not a guy is attracted to you, the best way to find out is to ask him directly.

You can do this by saying something like, “I’ve gotten the feeling that you might be interested in me. Am I right?" If he says yes, then you can take things from there. If he says no, then you can relax and enjoy his company without worrying about anything else.

There’s nothing wrong with being attracted to someone. It’s a natural human emotion. However, it’s important to be respectful of other people’s feelings. If you’re not sure whether or not a guy is interested in you, it’s always best to err on the side of caution and avoid making any assumptions.