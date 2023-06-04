10 Things Every Woman Must Know Before Their First SEXUAL Experience, Expert Weighs In

The experience of first-time sexual intercourse is often accompanied by a plethora of curiosity and questions. The societal taboos and lack of open discussions surrounding this topic can leave individuals feeling unsure and seeking guidance to navigate this significant milestone. It is natural to have inquiries about intercourse, protection, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and pregnancy. Questions about what to expect, how to engage in safe and consensual intimacy, and the importance of communication with a partner often arise.

Recently, Gynaecologist Aditi Kaundinya provided some valuable insights and answers to these questions on her Instagram handle. The expert shared 10 things every woman must know before her first sexual experience: