10 Things Every Woman Must Know Before Their First SEXUAL Experience, Expert Weighs In

The experience of first-time sexual intercourse is often accompanied by a plethora of curiosity and questions. The societal taboos and lack of open discussions surrounding this topic can leave individuals feeling unsure and seeking guidance to navigate this significant milestone. It is natural to have inquiries about intercourse, protection, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and pregnancy. Questions about what to expect, how to engage in safe and consensual intimacy, and the importance of communication with a partner often arise.
Recently, Gynaecologist Aditi Kaundinya provided some valuable insights and answers to these questions on her Instagram handle. The expert shared 10 things every woman must know before her first sexual experience:
- Consent: The importance of this cannot be reiterated enough. The doctor mentioned that this is key, regardless of whether it’s your first time. It should be both verbal and enthusiastic. She also suggests that once you have consented, you can reconsider at any time if you start to feel uncomfortable.
- Communication: For your intimate experience with your partner to be memorable, you need to communicate your needs and desires at every stage. She suggests that one should not engage in something they are uncomfortable with but rather voice it out.
- Safe Sex: The expert suggested one should discuss and thoroughly research methods of contraception. She recommends using condoms and dental dams to protect themselves against sexually transmitted infections. Further, in case prevention methods fail, one can also take emergency contraception.
- Know your expectations: The doctor mentioned that the first sexual experience may not be exactly like what you see in movies or porn. It can be awkward or highly satisfying. You should not be swayed by preconceived notions.
- No guilt: You need not feel guilty about fantasising about something or asking for what you like. She recommends that you stay in the moment and live the experience.
- It may hurt: Having intercourse for the first time is painful. She suggested that adequate foreplay and the use of lubricants can help reduce the pain. Further, she asks you to take it slow first, and if the pain is unbearable, stop immediately and consult a doctor.
- The question about orgasm: She mentioned that penetrative sex might not always lead to an orgasm. You need to find your erogenous zones and focus on them.
- Hygiene: The bacteria that can travel through your genital tract might harm you. The doctor advised passing urine before and after sex. It will prevent urinary tract infections.
- Bleeding: This is not a necessity the first time you have sex. However, if you do bleed and it’s excessive, make sure to consult a doctor as soon as possible.
- Talk to a friend: You may go through a roller coaster of emotions after your first time and feel overwhelmed. It’s good to have someone with whom you can openly discuss your feelings