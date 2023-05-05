10 Things You Should Know About May 2023 Lunar Eclipse

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: The first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2023 is visible tonight in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the eastern parts of South America. Depending upon the weather, it will be visible in several parts of India. The celestial event occurs when the Moon passes deep into the outer part of Earth’s shadow, known as the Penumbra.

Today’s lunar eclipse coincides with the “Flower Moon," which is a word for the full moon that happens in May every year. It is called flower moon because springtime usually happens in May in the northern hemisphere and it is typically associated with an abundance of flowers.

According to Timeanddate.com, this lunar eclipse will be the deepest Penumbral Eclipse until September 2042. The next total lunar eclipse after the 2023 eclipse will occur on March 14th, 2025.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023:

The first Lunar Eclipse or penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2023 started on at 08:44 PM IST and end at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The eclipse will be visible from most parts of the world, including North and South America, Asia, Australia, and parts of Europe and Africa. The total phase of the eclipse will last for approximately 15 minutes. During the total phase, the moon will turn a reddish colour due to the Earth’s atmosphere bending sunlight around the Earth and onto the moon. This type of lunar eclipse is sometimes referred to as a “Blood Moon" due to the red colour of the moon during the eclipse. The eclipse will occur during the Full Moon phase, when the moon is closest to the Earth. The eclipse will be the only total lunar eclipse of the year 2023. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon. Lunar eclipses can only occur during a Full Moon phase, and they can happen up to three times a year. The next total lunar eclipse after the 2023 eclipse will occur on March 14th, 2025.

