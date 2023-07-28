10 Wonder Dry Fruits to Include in Your Daily Diet

Dry fruits are not only delicious but also power-packed with essential nutrients that can greatly benefit your health. Including them in your daily diet can provide you with a wide range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, boosting your immunity, improving digestion, and even providing relief from digestive disorders. Let’s look at ten wonder dry fruits suggested by Marisha Baurai, Food & Innovation Technologist, Farmley that you should consider incorporating into your daily diet: