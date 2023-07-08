11 Foods That You Should Not Consume If You Have Kidney-Related Ailments

You just figured from your doctor that you are suffering from a kidney ailment. All hell breaks loose. Hundreds of suggestions on what to eat and what not to eat and now you are confused. Remember, if you have kidney-related issues, it’s important to be mindful of your diet, and that is a non-negotiable now.

Dr Puneet, Founder & Director, Karma Ayurveda, says, “Certain foods may be beneficial for an otherwise healthy individual but not for a person suffering from a kidney disorder. Ayurveda has stood the test of time in treating all types of kidney disorders ranging from kidney stones to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) based on modifications in diet and lifestyle."

Certain foods should be avoided to maintain kidney health. These include high-sodium foods, processed meats, carbonated drinks, high-phosphorus foods, and excessive protein intake.

Sushma PS, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore, says, “It’s essential to pay attention to your diet if you have kidney-related issues in order to stop further damage and support kidney function. Some foods can worsen kidney conditions already present or cause new ones."

Here are some food restrictions recommended for people with kidney-related conditions: