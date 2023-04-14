11 Tips On How To Take Care of Your Skin this Summer

Summer can wreak havoc on our skin, with the harsh sun rays and humidity leading to a range of skin problems, from sunburn and heat rash to acne and dryness. However, with some simple steps, you can keep your skin healthy and glowing all summer long.

Ritika Krit, founder, Kamree, says, “Summers bring a lot of changes in skin and can be problematic if you are unable to follow a proper skincare routine. The scorching summer heat and the constant humidity in the air can invite many issues like acne, pimples, and dry skin. Therefore, following a strict and effective skincare routine to protect your skin from all such problems is necessary."

Mugdha Pradhan, Functional Nutritionist and CEO and Founder, iThrive, believes, the basics for healthy skin remain the same irrespective of season i.e., maintaining a healthy lifestyle which includes a healthy nutrient-dense diet, avoiding toxins, harmful skin products and getting enough sleep.

Take care of your skin this summer and enjoy all the fun outdoor activities without worrying about damaging your skin with these tips:

Use Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Regularly: Broad spectrum sunscreens protect against both UVA and UVB rays. “This sunscreen includes SPF and can shield the skin from harmful rays, sunburn, and other skin problems. During the intense summer heat, always wear a moisturising sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30," adds Krit. Exfoliate Twice a Week: Although sunscreen provides excellent skin protection, it gets clogged in the skin’s pores and cause problems if not properly exfoliated. Exfoliation helps to rejuvenate the skin by clearing the pores. Avoid over-exfoliating your skin since this might leave it vulnerable to a variety of infections. Hydration: Being hydrated is all the more important in summer. “Drink plenty of water and get enough electrolytes-sodium, potassium and magnesium," adds Pradhan. Fruits: Eat a lot of fruits. They provide hydration naturally along with antioxidants, phytonutrients and polyphenols, a lot of micronutrients and all of which are very helpful for skin health. When it comes to plant foods, eating seasonal and local is always preferable. Try to eat more of summer fruits like mangoes, melons, grapes etc. Using a Good Quality Toner: “Don’t forget to include toner in your skincare regimen since it helps to close open skin pores and prevents the blockage of the pores with dirt and oil. Since there are many sebaceous glands in the T zone of the face, using the toner there will lead to better results," opines Krit. Use a Lightweight Moisturizer: Excessive summer heat can dry your skin, therefore it’s essential to keep it moisturised over the summer. Lightweight moisturisers are recommended since they help hydrate and soften the skin. It moisturises the skin and makes it feel non-greasy; using a moisturiser can help protect the skin from dryness and other difficulties associated to it. Aloe vera: Aloe vera has natural cooling properties that can help soothe sunburns and other skin irritations. You can apply aloe vera gel directly to your skin or drink aloe vera juice to help keep your skin healthy from the inside out. Use ice cubes to reduce puffiness: “If you’re dealing with puffiness around your eyes or face, try using ice cubes to reduce swelling. Simply wrap a few ice cubes in a washcloth and gently apply them to the affected area," believes Pradhan. Incorporate probiotics into your diet: There is a higher incidence of gut infections and diarrhoea in summers. Pradhan opines, “Probiotics help keep the gut microbiome in good shape and boost the immune system. Foods like Sol kadhi and coconut yoghurt are great summer probiotic options." Hygiene: During the hot summer months, sweat can build up on your skin, leading to breakouts and other skin irritations. To combat this, be sure to shower regularly and change into clean clothes frequently. Manage sun exposure: Sun exposure must be managed skilfully in summer. The sun is strong in summer. Getting too much sun exposure especially during peak hours can lead to stroke and sunburn(very bad for skin). However avoiding the sun completely is not healthy either. Avoid sunscreens since most of them contain a lot of harmful ingredients. If you do indeed need to spend very long hours in the sun, opt for a good sunscreen product made from Zinc oxide and without harmful chemicals.

