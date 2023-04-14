12% Of Daters Find Their True Love On Dating Apps After A Failed Relationship

Everyone deserves a second chance at love, or do they? When dating app QuackQuack asked 14,000 men and women from tier 1 and 2 cities if they believed in second chances, the answers were far from simple yes and no. The survey participants are between 20 and 35 years of age, and most of them are young students and working professionals. 34% of the female participants in the survey said they would never give their ex another chance, confident that it’ll only lead to a second heartbreak. But, more than 26% of these women think their exes deserve a second chance, just not from them. Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO, QuackQuack says, “We currently have more than 23 million users, and around 12% of these people are divorcees and single parents, all taking a second shot at love."

Single Parents’ Second Shot At Love

Advertisement

According to the survey on single parents, around 33% of single parents between 28 and 38 years from both tier 1 and 2 cities like to maintain a balance between being a parent and being an individual. Almost 23% of these people have found a second shot at love through online dating. 13% say they prefer online over offline since it gives them a chance to mention their parental status before meeting anyone in person and avoid wasting time with people who are not interested in dating a person with a child.

Tired Of Singlehood

The study shows 22% of women above 30 from tier 1 cities mentioned being tired of their singlehood and their tough luck in finding love through the traditional mode of dating; basically, none of the matches their friends and family brought them ever went anywhere beyond a first date. These women choose online dating after exploring offline and stuck with it after finding people who matched their criteria.

Advertisement

One Failed Relationship Isn’t The End

12% of people who met online and got into an exclusive relationship joined a dating app after a failed relationship that started offline. These people say dating apps came as a blessing to them, given the number of choices and the chance to determine compatibility based on shared interests.

Divorced, So What?

Advertisement

The survey result shows 18% of divorced men over 33 gave dating apps a try to find love for a second time. 11% of these men had an arranged marriage that broke within 2-3 years of their wedding, and 7% had a love marriage that lasted more than five years. 8% of these divorced men found their current partner through online dating. They disclosed that seeking out another person who has been through the same experience is less of a hassle on a dating app since people tend to mention their marital status online. These men also expressed that it is more effortless to date another fellow divorcee than someone who has never been through the pain of the entire process.

Second Time’s The Charm

According to the survey reports, 13% of the people on the platform have given their exes a second chance on the app. 11% of men in the survey revealed they are giving their previously broken relationship a second shot, and 4% of these men met their then-ex and now-current girlfriends on an online dating app approximately a year after the breakup.

Will There Be A Second?

Advertisement

The survey parallelly ran another poll that asked men and women, ‘if a first date went terribly, would you give the person a second chance.’ The result shows 26% of men are firm believers in second chances as opposed to 22% of women who think it is not advisable since the outcome might be exactly the same as the first date.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here