23 Restaurants To Take Your Dad Out On Father's Day

Father’s Day is a special occasion for a very special man in your life, your Dad. He was the one who taught you how to ride a bike, your first ride to school was with him and of course, your first drink was with him, it’s your turn to make it special for him. And what better way to celebrate than by treating them to a memorable dining experience? We present you a curated list of restaurants that are perfect for Father’s Day.

Taj Palace, New Delhi

Advertisement

Loya, Taj Palace, serves cuisines from the heart of the northern sub-continent, inspired by ancient cooking techniques. This special menu showcases our best with dishes that bring to the forefront robust flavours and traditional cooking styles. A delicious coming together of fresh, seasonal produce, farm-raised organic meats and our own spice blends, ground in-house. This menu comprising Multani Gobhi, Loya Dum Murg, Gosht Ke Lazeez Pasliyan etc is culinary at its finest. This menu offers the much familiar warmth and comfort of the past intersecting with the energy of today. A place where timeless techniques, undiscovered culinary traditions and heirloom ingredients are proudly showcased making it the perfect Father’s day meal. So take your dad on an immersive journey across the vivid north with Loya this Sunday

The Oberoi, Mumbai

Cou Cou by Oberoi, the casual dining restaurant at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex has recently launched their new menu curated by Chef Mrugank Desai.

Cou Cou by Oberoi is the first independent food and beverage outlet brought to life by The Oberoi Group and its offerings strike the perfect balance between authenticity, tradition and modernity, with everything handcrafted to the highest standard.

The new menu will feature an array of delectable delicacies apart from our existing selection of freshly baked bread, cakes, handmade chocolates and an eclectic selection of savouries.

Advertisement

Packed with exciting flavours, colourful presentations and a variety of textures, the new menu at Cou Cou by Oberoi is all about creating happy memories - through food, human experiences and great service.

The chef’s impeccably crafted signature dishes on the new menu include Braised Lamb Shanks, Thai Steamed Fish and Creamed Spinach Filled Slow Cooked Chicken, to name a few. Cou Cou by Oberoi also offers soups such as Potato and Leek, Miso Mushroom, Chilled Avocado and Jalapenos. The salad range features Cou Cou by Oberoi Green Salad, Californian Chicken Salad and Beetroot Tartare.

Advertisement

New petit dishes include Wild Mushroom Bao, Tempura Prawns and Paneer Papadum. Large plates such as Truffle Carbonara Risotto, Mac and Cheese, and Spicy Chicken Mezzelune are also on the new menu.

Cou Cou by Oberoi has a unique homemade bakery section from which decadent treats such as Baklava Croissant, Kouign Amann, Cinnamon Brioche, Warm Chocolate Cake, and Cou Cou by Oberoi signature soufflé must be tried to be believed. There is also a wide range of beverages for tea and coffee aficionados, as well as freshly pressed juices, handcrafted cocktails, sparkling wines by the glass and the bottle, and chilled beer

Advertisement

Lyrah at Trident, Gurgaon

Advertisement

This Father’s day treat your dad at the unique new bar serving contemporary cocktails made using indigenous ingredients by the hotel’s expert mixologists.

Nestled within a verdant corner of Trident, Gurgaon, in the heart of bustling Gurugram, Lyrah is an exciting new addition to the city’s constellation of cocktail spaces. An al fresco venue beautified with seasonal blooms, lush green foliage and open to the skies. Lyrah is ambient with live music during the week and toe-tapping beats from the resident DJ over the weekend. And warmed with sincere hospitality throughout.

The cocktail philosophy of Lyrah rejoices in all things indigenous. Handpicked ingredients have been carefully chosen to evoke nostalgia and take you on a trip down memory lane. Highlights include Tequila-infused Beetroot Kaanji, a Bourbon-based Jamun Sherbet and in homage to the Indian summer, Gin & Tonic 2.0 and Paan 420. These are perfectly complimented by Artichoke, Feta and Caper Flatbread, Haleem on Toast (slow cooked lamb with lentils, green chili and roasted cashews) and Guntur Chili Paneer Tikka. All served with the warm, sincere hospitality you would expect at Trident, Gurgaon.

Amit Khare, General Manager ,Trident, Gurgaon commented, “Everything about Lyrah has been thoughtfully designed to captivate the senses, evoking fond memories of times gone by that can be warmly shared with loved ones. Being nestled in a spacious corner of Trident, Gurgaon, Lyrah is also blessed with unrestricted sky views and enriched with greenery, thus providing a welcome break from the hustle-bustle of Delhi NCR."

A unique venue serving expertly mixed, exclusive beverages, Lyrah is sure to quickly become the North Star in the constellation of cocktail bars in Delhi NCR’s Gurugram.

Sheraton, New Delhi

Elevate your Father’s Day with superb brunch at Delhi Pavilion, pamper your superhero to an exclusive spread of shepherd’s pie, assorted kulfis and a complimentary beverage.

Relish his choicest delights at long-standing south Indian speciality restaurant, Dakshin and for those who are craving for enticing Chinese delicacies must head to Yi Jing for a memorable meal experience. Nutmeg by ITC Hotels brings you One of a Kind Cake selection to choose from. Treat your dad to a rejuvenating spa experience at Sheraton New Delhi offering a range of services to unwind.

If you’re celebrating together at home, choose gourmet delicacies from our celebrated kitchens through curated set of menus by ITC Hotels.

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Create unforgettable memories this Father’s Day at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, where an extraordinary brunch awaits.

Our extensive brunch menu boasts of an array of mouthwatering delights, ranging from beloved breakfast favourites to savoury lunch dishes and irresistible desserts.

Immerse yourself in the rich flavours of our delightful spread, which includes Roast turkey, a Seafood bar, live Bar B Que Grills, more than 20 dessert options each expertly prepared to perfection including a whole range of Cheesecakes. To enhance the gastronomic experience, we have complimentary drinks, including a Kiwi Beer Julep, made with whiskey, beer and mint - a bartender special cocktail made for the super dads

Relish this opulent buffet while being serenaded by live music, creating a soothing ambiance for relaxation. Our enchanting magic show will captivate the little ones, ensuring a good time for the entire family.

Seize this opportunity to reserve your table and celebrate your father with the ultimate party filled with love, laughter, free pool access, karaoke sessions, lucky draws and some exceptional food.

Let us make this one of the best Father’s Day for you and your loved ones at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield.

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

On the special occasion of Father’s Day, Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi offers celebratory brunches for you and your father at Tamra and Sorrento along with fun activities! Make it big and book the recently launched Le Petit Chef, an immersive one-of-a kind dining experience for lunch and dinner hours.

The smallest chef in the world (only 6 cm tall), will be entertaining families where he would be cooking food directly on their plates. Orchestrated with live hosts, delectable elements, and exclusive props which enhance personalised engagement, the chef serves a five-course contemporary European cuisine menu which is available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. This experience is perfect for celebrating your father while experiencing something extraordinary with him or would make the perfect experience for any father to educate his children.

Father’s Day Brunch at Tamra, a multi-cuisine restaurant:

Tamra will be hosting a special brunch; a buffet affair of modern European, Asian and Indian food complemented by live cooking stations along with an extensive wine menu. Adding to this, on account of Father’s Day, a trolley with a variety of Kulfi Falooda for desserts and a beverage cart where one can make mocktails assisted by staff for themselves or their loved ones will be available. As a special token of love, Tamra has also curated giveaways for all the lovely Father’s visiting the brunch.

Father’s day Lunch at Sorrento, an Italian restaurant:

This Father’s Day, come enjoy Sorrento Esperienza with complimentary Aperol, a special masterclass by Chef Aasib where one can cook exceptional dishes for their loved ones.

Make it fun , enjoy the complementary dough kit and indulge in ‘paint your canvas’ activity - to capture the feeling of fatherhood and express it with artistry on a sugar dough.

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center welcomes patrons to the most extensive Sunday brunch spreads in the city. It’s an all-encompassing lineup from all the 3 restaurants at the property. The exclusive brunch is spread across Feast, the all-day dining restaurant, Plunge by the Pool, and Inazia, the Pan- Asian restaurant.

Executive Chef J.P. Singh and his talented culinary team, have curated an eclectic array of gastronomic offerings with more than 300 dishes that will elevate your taste buds to another level of experience. Guests can discover an exceptional selection of seafood specialties that will delight their senses and satisfy their cravings. From Thai-style satays infused with aromatic spices to barbequed meats from different corners of the world, and traditional kebabs and tikkas, there’s something to suit every palate. Whether you’re a seafood lover or a meat enthusiast, this extraordinary gastronomic affair offers a feast that will leave you satiated and yearning for more. While the adults indulge in a sumptuous brunch, the little ones are in for a treat at the specially designated kiddie corner offering a range of engaging activities such as caricature artistry and ornament making. Adults can also enjoy exclusive access to the pool area, allowing them to unwind and bask in the leisurely atmosphere of the brunch.

Come with your squad to experience a Sunday Brunch which is not just about the vast selection, but a celebration of flavors, creativity, and family enjoyment that promises to create cherished moments that will be remembered long after the brunch has ended.

Novotel Goa Resort & Spa

Father’s Day is a special occasion to honor and appreciate the incredible dads in our lives. This year, make your father’s day memorable by treating him to a delightful brunch at Novotel Goa. With its picturesque location and exceptional culinary offerings, Novotel Goa provides the ideal setting for a perfect Father’s Day celebration.

The specially curated menu for the Novotel Goa Sea Food Brunch will offer a flavourful platter of seafood, pan-Asian, Japanese, and Goan dishes along with forever favourites chaat station and Indian station. Live music complemented with zesty cocktails and a picturesque location will make for the perfect brunch medley, promising the guests a hearty experience.

For those who like to keep it light, an array of fresh salads and sumptuous appetizers will be laid out. To end the brunch on a sweet note, delectable desserts await to be devoured. Kids will have their own buffet menu to pick their favourites from. And that’s not all! While at brunch, dunk in water activities, head to the kids fun zone, pamper yourself with amazing spa offers (Buy 1, Get 1) or indulge in shopping and add some summer hues to your wardrobe.

Noormahal Palace, Karnal

Embark on a royal dining experience like no other at Frontier Mail, the train-themed restaurant located within the magnificent Noormahal Palace. This extraordinary culinary destination offers a wide range of delicacies representing the districts of India between Mumbai and Peshawar. Step aboard and immerse yourself in the historic ambiance of this unique dining establishment.

At Frontier Mail, you will be transported to a bygone era as you indulge in a gastronomic adventure through the diverse flavors of India. From the aromatic spices of North India to the rich culinary heritage of Central India, and from the delectable delicacies of the East to the vibrant flavors of the West, each dish captures the essence of its respective region.

Inside the meticulously recreated train bogey, adorned with exquisite details and authentic artifacts, you will be captivated by the nostalgic charm. Feast your eyes on rare photographs from the National Museum of Railways in Delhi, showcasing the fascinating history of Indian rail travel.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking an extraordinary culinary experience, Frontier Mail invites you to dine like royalty. Discover the opulence of this train-themed restaurant and create cherished memories as you savor the flavors of India’s diverse cuisines.

Embark on a royal culinary journey at Frontier Mail, where every bite is a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel

This Father’s Day, Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel celebrates the invaluable role fathers play in our lives while providing a memorable bonding experience for families. The hotel invites patrons for an exclusive Brunch at R Kitchen to offer families a memorable and excellent opportunity for children and their fathers to spend quality time together, creating beautiful memories on this special day.

The highlight of the exclusive menu includes Grilled Fish with Caper Butter Sauce, Crispy Vegetable Salt and Pepper, Roasted Chicken Salad, Seafood Ceviche, Crispy Vegetable Salt and Pepper, and much more! Apart from the exclusive menu, the highlights of the brunch include a bonding session with a painting workshop, and personalized message slips on the tables, Additionally, guests will enjoy complimentary access to the hotel’s swimming pool, providing a refreshing retreat for families.

The Lalit, New Delhi

Cheers to the most unselfish and giving man in your life, present him a day of bliss, away from the troubles of daily life.

Your dad is a hero, but this hero needs a day to relax and unwind too. This Father’s Day treat your dad with the pleasure of your company and a tempting brunch paired with their favourite beverages.

Indulge in a lavish spread of delectable dishes, prepared by our talented chefs using the finest ingredients. From mouth-watering starters to sumptuous main courses and irresistible desserts, every bite will be a delight for the senses.

Roseate House, Aerocity, New Delhi

Designed by Noriyoshi Muramatsu of Studio Glitt (Tokyo, Japan), creator of all Zuma and Roka restaurant interiors globally, Kheer at Roseate House Aerocity offers Indian cuisine par excellence with a modern edge. It greets its guests with chairs and sofas in vivid colours, lights from beautiful metallic lanterns, bells and solid wood tables, all of which have handcrafted Indian design. The restaurant entails a live tandoor kitchen, street food station, dining area, a mixology bar with a whiskey shelf, wine cellar, beer counter and a DJ deck with an exclusive lounge. The restaurant can host over 250 guests. Treat your father to an unforgettable day of fine cuisine and exotic cocktails. Enjoy a special Father’s Day brunch or dinner and a cocktail making session curated especially by expert mixologist.

Taj Hotel & Convention Centre Agra

Treat your father to a royal feast at Daawat-e-Nawab, Indian speciality restaurant at the Taj Hotel & Convention Centre Agra. Guests can opt for the Badi Daawat, the Chhoti Daawat or even choose to go a la carte. The vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies do not share the same kitchen at this restaurant. The chefs of Daawat-E-Nawab have been trained by master khansamas. They have perfected authentic classics like seekh kabab, galoti kabab, biryani, the ever-popular tikkas and tandoori favourites and a wide assortment of Indian breads. Served in specially crafted Kansa dinnerware, every meal at Daawat-e-Nawab is an experience to cherish. One that is further embellished by the resplendent décor and the mellow strains of live Indian classical music. The hotel’s proximity to the iconic Taj Mahal will add to your Father’s Day experience.

JW MARRIOTT HOTEL NEW DELHI AEROCITY

Fathers wear many hats and play numerous roles in our lives. They are our guiding light, pillars of strength, and a source of inspiration whose presence needs to be cherished and celebrated whenever possible.

On this upcoming Father’s Day, take the opportunity to show appreciation and convey your love to your father or that special father figure in your life. Pamper them with an unforgettable brunch with us at K3 - New Delhi’s Food Theatre inspired by the theme of “Golf."

Step into a setting that resembles a picturesque golf course, meticulously decorated to create an enchanting atmosphere for fathers who are passionate about the timeless sport. The impeccable service and wide range of culinary delights offered by us will create an everlasting memory of the special day. Prepared with warmth and care, the mouth-watering delicacies promise to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your gastronomic experience.

At the bar, you will discover a collection of Dad’s beloved drink classics, such as the Whisky Sour, Rum and Coke, Rusty Nail, and Old Fashioned, among others. Meanwhile, a live band will captivate you with enthralling melodies of retro and upbeat jazz, ensuring a divine ambience throughout the brunch.

In line with the buffet brunch theme, we have also arranged a series of recreations to entertain the guests. To add an element of fun and friendly competition, an exciting beer-drinking competition has been set up exclusively for the fathers. Additionally, there is a Scooter Selfie Point where guests can capture memorable moments alongside a vintage scooter and share the lovely snapshots on social media, tagging us to spread joy. As a token of gratitude, we also plan to give a complimentary box of golf balls as a special giveaway.

To cater to the children, we have converted a section of JW Lounge into an exclusive Kid’s Zone that offers a variety of engaging activities, soft toys, and drawing books. So, join us at K3 for a heartfelt celebration of fatherhood and the beautiful bonds that accompany it.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road is thrilled to announce the commencement of the highly anticipated Chettinadu Food Festival at MoMo Cafe, its signature dining venue. The festival will be led by home chef Rani, who hails from the northern part of Tamil Nadu – Karaikudi along with Executive chef Sajid and the entire culinary team of the hotel. Home chef Rani has been catering core Tamil Nadu/Chettinadu style cooking for over 30 years.

Chettinadu cuisine is renowned for its bold flavours, aromatic spices, and traditional cooking techniques. The festival aims to provide guests with an authentic gastronomic experience, showcasing the unique delicacies of the Chettinadu region in Tamil Nadu, South India.

Under the guidance of home chef Rani, the expert culinary team at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road has meticulously crafted a delectable menu featuring a wide array of Chettinadu specialties. Guests can relish a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, including Chettinadu Chicken Curry, Chettinadu Fish Fry, Kuzhi Paniyaram, Chettinadu Vegetable Biryani, and many more mouth-watering delights.

Guests will be delighted with the vibrant flavours of Chettinadu through this exceptional food festival, with home chef Rani at the helm, the team aims to offer an authentic culinary journey that will transport everyone to the heart of Chettinadu’s rich culinary heritage. Home chef Rani’s cooking has been highly influenced by region, culture, and travel and she will bring some traditional and lost recipes to your table.

The Chettinadu Food Festival at MoMo Café, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, promises to be a treat for your father and those eager to explore the diverse flavours of South Indian cuisine. Whether you are a local resident or a visitor to the city, this festival presents a unique opportunity to savour the authentic tastes of Chettinadu in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Sheraton Grand Palace Indore

Sheraton Grand Palace Indore is thrilled to invite guests to an extraordinary Sunday Brunch, dedicated to celebrating the spirit of fatherhood. With a host of exciting offerings and exclusive discounts, the brunch promises an unforgettable experience for families and a heartfelt tribute to all the amazing dads out there.

Embark on a culinary adventure with our interactive buffet, offering a diverse selection of delicious dishes inspired by various themes. Enjoy the artistry of our skilled chefs at the Araana live counters, where sizzling delicacies are prepared before your eyes. Fathers accompanied by their kids will receive a generous 50% discount, honouring their special bond. Indulge in heavenly, precision-crafted desserts and sip on refreshing mocktails that perfectly complement the flavours of the brunch.

Furthermore, unleash your creativity and craft your own signature drink at our special “Make Your Own Drink" counter. Experiment with a variety of fresh ingredients and mix your favourite flavours to create a personalized beverage that suits your taste. As you sip on your personalized creation, let the soothing sounds of live music wash over you, adding a harmonious touch to your already delightful brunch experience.

Treat your dad to an exquisite dining experience with Hyatt Regency Dehradun

Hyatt Regency Dehradun, Dehradun’s first 5-star hotel and Uttarakhand’s largest luxury destination is all set to make Father’s Day Weekend Special with multiple offerings on June 17 and 18 for guests and patrons alike. Range, The in-house restaurant will be hosting a special Pre-Father’s Day Lunch buffet where every Father on the Table gets 1plus 1 house beer on June 17th along with a complementary box of cookies.

On Father’s Day, A special Father’s Day themed buffet will be featuring curated chef specials with a complementary pint of beer for all the father’s dining at the venue along with a one plus one on the house beers.

The Park, Navi Mumbai

Indulge in a delectable extravaganza of flavours at West1’s Buffet Bonanza for Father’s Day, held at The Park, Navi Mumbai!

To honour and appreciate fathers, The Park, Navi Mumbai has curated a remarkable brunch experience.

Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Celebrate Father’s Day at Novotel Mumbai International Airport for a remarkable Father’s Day experience!

Father’s Day is just around the corner and we at Novotel Mumbai International Airport believe in honouring the incredible fathers who have always been there for us. It’s time to celebrate the special bond between fathers and their kids with an unforgettable experience. So, treat your dad to a day filled with relaxation, indulgence, and cherished moments.

Join us at Food Exchange Mumbai, a contemporary and fun restaurant concept with multi-cuisine food and a good range of beverages for a myriad of occasions and appetites, for a sumptuous Father’s Day brunch. The brunch features a lavish spread of culinary delight from mouth-watering appetizers to delectable main courses and heavenly desserts. Novotel Mumbai International Airport’s chefs have crafted a menu that will satisfy every palate. It’s the perfect opportunity to bond with your dad over good food and create lasting memories.

To make this occasion even more memorable, Novotel Mumbai International Airport offers exclusive Father’s Day deals, where all super dads dine at 50% off! So, treat your dad to a truly exceptional meal and day at Food Exchange Mumbai!

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

From the very first word we spoke, our fathers have played an important role in our lives. While they deserve to be appreciated every day for their love and support, our busy schedules often hinder us from doing so. Thankfully, we have an annual reminder on our calendar to take a break and acknowledge our fathers’ love and efforts.

As the saying goes, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach," and Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach has taken this to heart. They have crafted a specially curated brunch that pays tribute to fathers, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

The brunch menu includes delicious dishes that are sure to please everyone. To make the event even more enjoyable, there will be a pool available for use from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, allowing you to relax and have fun with your family. Additionally, there will be a dedicated kids corner to keep the little ones entertained throughout the day.

In true dad style, the lavish buffet spread would comprise any and every dish a dad could ask for! From live carving, grill, pasta, and South Indian stations, to multiple cuisines ranging from Indian to Continental to Oriental, the brunch consists of various courses with dessert to end with. Some of the star dishes from the brunch would include- Dads own style stuffed roasted chicken with jus, exotic veg in Thai green curry, Father’s kung pao potatoes, and Papaji lal mirch paneer tikka, among others.

Sheraton Hyderabad

Mark your calendars and get ready to have a blast at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel on Sunday, June 18th, 2023, from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, because it’s time to celebrate the superhero in your life—your dad! Join us for a rollicking Father’s Day extravaganza as our hotel undergoes a magnificent transformation into a family haven. Indulge in a scrumptious brunch that will make your taste buds do a happy dance, while creating unforgettable memories with your beloved dad.

Be prepared for an unforgettable feast with our Father’s Day Grand Brunch, featuring a delightful selection of dishes that are sure to satisfy every palate. The menu will include egg-topped burgers, breakfast pizzas, and an array of flavor-packed delights alongside a delectable selection of grilled delicacies.

To make this day truly extraordinary, immerse yourself in a variety of interactive games and exciting challenges with your dad. The vibrant ambiance will be elevated by captivating live music performances, adding an extra touch of joy to the celebrations.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Treat your dad to an extraordinary Father’s Day celebration with our exclusive staycation package at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. This package is thoughtfully designed to create cherished memories and offer a truly remarkable experience for your family. Their team has carefully curated this exclusive staycation package to ensure that every moment spent at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel is filled with joy, relaxation, and unparalleled luxury. Here’s a Father’s Day celebration that your dad will treasure forever.

As you indulge in the lavish buffet breakfast, savoring a wide selection of delectable dishes, let the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the warm ambiance of their all-day dining restaurant, Lush, set the tone for a memorable day ahead. For your major meal, indulge in a delectable private dining experience at the breezy Cabanas. With its stunning Race Course view, this intimate setting offers the perfect backdrop for a truly special celebration.

As the day unfolds, immerse yourselves in relaxation and rejuvenation at their luxurious spa. Choose from a selection of therapies, designed to melt away stress and tension. The 20% discount on the spa bill and the complimentary foot relaxation therapy add an extra touch of pampering, making this spa experience even more memorable.

In the evening, make your way to the Executive Lounge at RBar to unwind and enjoy complimentary happy hours. Sip on refreshing beverages, nibble on delectable snacks, and raise a toast to the wonderful father in your life. Cherish this time together with a hearty Sunday Brunch at Lush. Live music, a foosball table, and a mini-golf set-up will make for great father-child time, alongside a specially curated cocktail menu. The cherry on the icing is that fathers get to avail of 50% off on the special Brunch.

Throughout your stay, our high-speed internet access ensures that you can easily share your special moments with loved ones or simply stay connected. And with convenient ironing service, you can effortlessly look your best for all your Father’s Day celebrations, knowing that the details are well taken care of.

At Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, they strive to exceed your expectations and make this Father’s Day truly unforgettable. Let them take care of every detail while you focus on celebrating the incredible father figure in your life. Book your staycation package today and embark on a journey of love, relaxation, and cherished moments that will be treasured for a lifetime.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

This Father’s Day, show your appreciation for the first hero in your life by treating him to an unforgettable brunch experience at The Hebbal Café, the all-day multi-cuisine restaurant located at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal.

Indulge in a delightful brunch spread, carefully crafted to satisfy every palate. The special buffet features a wide range of delectable dishes, including the Best-Ever Burger, Perfect Fish Tacos, Air Fryer Chicken Wings, Sloppy Joe Grilled Cheese, Jalapeño Chicken Burgers, Best-Ever Cuban Chicken, Cheesy Bacon Ranch Chicken, Oven-Roasted Pulled Pork, and special desserts like Carrot Halwa Strudel and much more!

One of the highlights of the brunch is the Mocktail making activity for Kids, where children will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity by crafting their own mocktail and presenting it to their beloved fathers. This engaging activity adds an interactive and fun element to the celebration, creating lasting memories for both fathers and children.

Make this Father’s Day truly memorable by treating your dad to an extraordinary brunch at The Hebbal Café. The place also offers an alluring ambiance, perfect for spending quality time with your father and expressing your gratitude for his unwavering support and love.

Indore Marriott Hotel

Experience the ultimate Father’s Day celebration at Indore Marriott Hotel’s exclusive Brunch, taking place on Sunday, June 18th, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm a. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable dining experience at Indore Kitchen that will leave you and your family in awe. It’s the perfect opportunity to honour and celebrate your amazing fathers in the most stylish and exciting way possible.