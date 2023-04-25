13 Skincare Practices To Follow During Your Wedding Week

Your wedding day is a momentous occasion that requires meticulous planning and preparation. From the dress and venue to the guest list and vows, every detail is carefully curated. Among the many things on your to-do list, skincare should not be overlooked. After all, you want to look flawless and radiant on your special day. From a proper skincare routine and gentle exfoliation to staying hydrated and getting enough sleep, we will delve into the do’s and don’ts of pre-wedding skincare. Discover expert tips and tricks that will help you achieve that coveted bridal glow, so you can confidently walk down the aisle with skin that shines as bright as your love.

Dr Batul Patel, Celebrity Dermatologist and Founder & Medical Director, The Bombay Skin Clinic, says, “The week leading up to your wedding can be both exciting as well as stressful. Hence, it is essential that you take good care of your skin to ensure you look your best on your wedding day."

Adding to it, Dr Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatology, Founder & Creator of RA Skin & Aesthetics, says, “As the big day approaches, it’s important the bride looks good from head to toe. Right from her skin to her face to her hair, every inch of her body must be perfect."

Here are some of the skin care practices to follow during your wedding week:

Use a sunscreen

Using sunscreen is a must as it protects your skin from tanning and also locks in the benefits of the skin care products that you are using. “It is important to keep in mind that your sunscreen should be applied 20 minutes before you head out, giving it enough time to absorb into your skin," adds Dr Patel. Using a Vitamin C serum

Vitamin C serums have a ton of benefits on your skin such as clearing blemishes, evening your skin tone, and making it radiant. You can use a Vitamin C serum during the day underneath your sunscreen. Eating antioxidant rich food

These are also called superfoods that work wonders for your skin and should be consumed one week before your wedding. They can provide you with naturally radiant skin in less time. “Right nutrition and a proper diet are important for beautiful glowing skin. Supplements rich in protein, calcium, iron, vitamin B3, B6, B12, and antioxidants are very important and help in nourishing the skin," adds Dr Shetty. Avoid processed foods

“Processed foods are high in sugar, carbs, and salt and thus, cause bloating and damage the skin with breakouts or pimples," believes Dr Patel. Supplements are necessary

Weddings can be really stressful and the stress can lead to acne, breakouts, and rashes. “For those who cannot handle stress well and want to avoid the above, make sure to apply and also take supplements rich in Vitamin A, C, and E and Coenzyme Q 10," opines Dr Shetty. Moisturise well

Moisturising your skin is key to healthy, glowing skin. “Use a moisturiser that suits your skin type. You can use a gel based one if you have oily skin and a cream based one if you have dry to normal skin. It is advisable to use a ceramide based or skin barrier repair cream rather than a moisturiser which could clog the pores," opines Dr Patel. Hydrate yourself well

Hydrate yourself well not only by drinking water but also, by eating fruits and vegetables that are rich in hydration. Avoid caffeine and salt-rich foods which cause dehydration. Lip care

Stress can cause you to bite your lips excessively leading to dryness and flaking. Use a good lip balm and lip scrub to rejuvenate your lips. Gentle exfoliation

Gentle exfoliation can reduce the build-up of sebum and dead skin cells giving you radiant, glowing skin. Hydrating sheet mask

Use a hydrating sheet mask at least 2-3 times a week depending on how dry your skin is. Get your final facial

“One week before your wedding is the ideal time to undergo your final facial. It should be a hydrating facial that keeps your skin healthy," states Dr Patel. Cosmetic facials

Make sure you indulge in only the mildest peels or microdermabrasion and Medi-Facials. “Everyone has heard of Botox and it’s a great way to shape your eyebrows and give you that glamorous arch. Filler, a no down time, very low risk method of non-surgical nose sculpting is also becoming very popular," states Dr Shetty. Sweat it out daily

A daily workout regime which includes yoga and routine exercises is a must. A good workout is not only a great stress buster but also gets the blood rushing, leading to the release of the right hormones.

“Do not start anything new if you have not done it before. Sometimes things can go terribly wrong and you don’t want last minute mishaps as there is no time for recovery," warns Dr Shetty.

Dr Shetty explains your SOS kit for the big day:

Calendula or Caladryl mixed with very mild steroid application - keep this as an emergency pack in case of a breakout or a rash.

Since you’re going to apply makeup for long hours, keep a hydrating mist with you at all times. It will help you look refreshed.

Keep a derma-shield ointment or petroleum jelly if you’re allergic to metal or any fabric or if jewelry doesn’t suit your skin.

