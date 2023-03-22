1,500 Flights Had Been Delayed As New York City Battled It Out With Nor’easter Storm

A winter storm known as the Nor’easter hit the East Coast of the United States with heavy snow and gusty winds causing chaos. It had resulted in more than 1,500 flight delays and over 800 cancellations, according to Forbes. Massachusetts and New York were the hardest-hit states, where the storm moved into day two. New York’s LaGuardia Airport also experienced a “ground delay" due to the weather conditions, causing average flight delays of about two hours, as per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has also warned that ground stops at Newark Liberty and John F Kennedy airports were “possible" on the following day.

The Forbes report cited FlightAware data that over 100 flights scheduled to take off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport were cancelled on the day, while another 80 were delayed. At Boston’s Logan Airport, more than 110 flights set to take off were cancelled, along with over 110 scheduled to land at Logan.

Advertisement

The storm has left over 274,000 people without power in New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont. Syracuse Hancock Airport in upstate New York experienced slippery conditions, which led to a Delta flight sliding off the taxiway on Tuesday morning, according to NPR affiliate WRVO.

The Nor’easter’s severity had prompted New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency. This was to mobilise the National Guard to assist with the response. Due to the high winds, Boston mayor Michelle Wu requested construction companies to secure cranes and other equipment.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that some areas of Albany, New York, and Massachusetts could see up to two feet of snow by Wednesday morning. The NWS warns that the weather conditions were to “produce dangerous to impossible travel." The season’s first nor’easter has brought 20 inches of snow to some areas of the Capital Region by Tuesday afternoon. While the Catskills reported as much as 18 inches of snow, according to the New York Post. Central eastern regions of the state, such as Rensselaer and Saratoga counties, experienced about a foot of snow, while Albany and Columbia counties received at least 10 inches by the following afternoon.

By the time the storm was scheduled to wrap up, forecasters predicted that the Catskills and areas surrounding Albany could see as much as two feet of snow.

Advertisement

A Nor’easter refers to a storm along the East Coast of North America. It is named that because the winds that arise over the coastal area are typically from the northeast. While these storms can occur at any time during the year, they are most frequent and most violent between September and April.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here