3 Benefits of Vitamin K And Why You Must Include This Vitamin in Your Diet

Vitamin K is a group of fat-soluble vitamins that play important roles in blood clotting, bone metabolism, and regulating blood calcium levels.

The body requires vitamin K to produce a protein called “prothrombin," which is essential for blood clotting and bone health. However, individuals taking blood-thinning medications like warfarin or Coumadin should consult their doctor before increasing their intake of vitamin K.

Deficiency of vitamin K is rare, but in severe cases, it can lead to prolonged clotting time and excessive bleeding.

The primary dietary source of vitamin K is vitamin K1, also known as phylloquinone, which is found in plants. Another source is vitamin K2, or menaquinone, which is present in certain animal-based and fermented foods.

Advertisement

Dr Prashant Mistry - Physiotherapist and fitness trainer shares benefits of Vitamin K.

Benefits

Vitamin K advantages the physique in quite a number ways.

Bone health

There seems to be a correlation between low consumption of diet K and osteoporosis. Several research have recommended that diet K helps the upkeep of robust bones, improves bone density and decreases the hazard of fractures. However, lookup has no longer proven this. Cognitive health

Increased blood ranges of nutrition K have been linked withTrusted Source elevated episodic reminiscence in older adults.

In one study, healthful folks over the age of 70 years with the perfect blood tiers of nutrition K1 had the absolute best verbal episodic reminiscence performance. Heart health

Vitamin K might also assist maintain blood stress decrease by means of stopping mineralization, the place minerals construct up in the arteries. This allows the coronary heart to pump blood freely thru the body.

Mineralization naturally takes place with age, and it is a predominant danger thing for coronary heart disease. Adequate consumption of nutrition K has additionally been proven to decrease the threat of stroke.