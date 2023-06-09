3 DIY Masks To Tackle Your All Hair Concerns

Hair fall, dandruff, scanty growth, frizz, and dullness are some of the major issues faced by most people. There are a range of over-the-counter products that claim to be effective but the pinch on the pocket makes them unfeasible. If you are looking for some options that fit your purse and are chemical-free, then a homemade mask will be best suited. Digital creator Ruchita Ghag, who shares tipis on skin and hair care, shared her innovative remedies that will improve the health and appearance of your luscious tresses.

Coffee hair mask

How to make-

Take a bowl and mix curd and coffee powder.

Add olive oil and honey to the mixture.

Gently apply all over your scalp and length.

Keep it for 30 minutes.

Rinse it and apply shampoo and conditioner.

Benefits: According to Ruchita, this mask stimulates roots to promote hair growth, boost blood circulation in the scalp, adds vibrancy to natural hair colour, and can be used as a natural dye.

Curry leaves hair mask

How to make-

In a blender jar, add curry leaves, curd (dahi), honey (optional), coconut oil, castor oil, and some water.

Blend & make a smooth paste, and strain the hair mask.

Apply all over your scalp and the length

Let it stay for 30 minutes to an hour, and then wash it off using shampoo and conditioner.

Use it once or twice a week for better visible results.

Benefits: Curry leaves contain Vitamin C, Vitamin B, proteins, and antioxidants, all of which contribute to cellular regeneration and promote healthy circulation to the blood vessels in the scalp. The post claimed that these properties help to promote hair growth and skin renewal and boost the overall health of the scalp.

Keratin hair mask

How to make-

In a jar, add cooked rice, banana, and coconut milk

Blend it into a smooth paste

Strain it well before applying it to your hair

Massage it for 3 to 4 minutes