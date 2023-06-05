3 Easiest Home Remedies To Control Diabetes

Diabetes has been spreading rapidly over the past few decades and affecting people of all ages. It is a serious illness that causes high blood sugar levels in a patient. This can happen because the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin or becomes resistant to it. When blood sugar is high, it negatively affects all organs in the body, and if left uncontrolled, it gradually weakens the body.

Excessive high blood sugar levels can even be life-threatening. Luckily, some home remedies can help manage diabetes. So, here are three highly effective home remedies which have shown promising results in keeping sugar levels in check and maintaining a healthy body.

1. Flaxseed

Flaxseed is a nutritional powerhouse known for its rich content of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and lignans. These components contribute to its potential health benefits in managing diabetes. Flaxseed has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Its soluble fibre content aids in slowing down the absorption of sugar, preventing sudden spikes.

How to use flaxseed:

Incorporating flaxseed into your diet is easy. You can sprinkle ground flaxseed onto cereals, yoghurt or smoothies. You can also use flaxseed oil as a dressing for salads or in cooking. Aim for 1-2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or 1 tablespoon of flaxseed oil per day. Remember to drink plenty of water when consuming flaxseed to facilitate digestion.

2. Onion extract

Onions are beneficial in managing diabetes as they have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that can lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Studies on rats have shown the effectiveness of onion extract in controlling blood sugar. It stimulates insulin production and inhibits its breakdown in the liver. Moreover, onions also contribute to improved bone health and a reduced risk of various types of cancer.

How to use onion extract

Onion extract can be obtained by blending or taking juice out of fresh onions and consuming it. It is important to note that onion extract may interact with certain medications, so it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating it into your routine.

3. Aloe vera

A study has found that drinking aloe vera juice can significantly aid in managing diabetes. It has been observed to positively impact glycemic control and is also beneficial for weight management. Aloe vera possesses numerous medicinal properties that provide various advantages to the body. However, if your blood sugar levels are excessively high, it is advisable to consult a doctor before incorporating aloe vera into your routine.

How to use aloe vera

Aloe vera gel can be extracted from the leaves and consumed orally or added to smoothies and juices. It’s essential to exercise caution and consult with a healthcare professional before using aloe vera, as it can people under certain medications may not find it suitable.