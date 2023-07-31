3 Easy Recipes For Your Rainy Day Cravings

Rainy days often bring about a cozy and nostalgic feeling, conjuring up images of warm blankets, steaming mugs of cocoa, and comfort food to satisfy those insatiable cravings. Whether you’re lounging indoors or watching the raindrops fall from your window, there’s no better time to indulge in some easy-to-make, delectable treats. To help you make the most of these rainy moments, we’ve compiled a delightful list of mouthwatering recipes that will elevate your rainy day experience. These simple yet satisfying dishes are sure to bring a ray of culinary sunshine to your day. So, get your apron ready, and let’s dive into these easy recipes to appease your rainy day cravings.

Frito Misto recipe by Head Chef Alessio Banchero, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Ingredients

3 nos Prawns 16/20 cut into half

50 gm Squid Rings

40 gm Cuttle Fish Strips

10 gm Red Bell Pepper Julienne

10 nos Yellow Bell Pepper Julienne

1 no Lemon Wedge

100 gm Semolina

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Oil For Frying

Method

Wash: The prawns, cuttlefish and squid rings thoroughly and set aside to drain excess water.

In a bowl, take the semolina flour, add in salt and pepper and mix.

Add: The seafood to this mixture and toss well making sure it coats well

Heat oil in the fryer and fry the seafood until cooked.

Remove on a napkin to get off excess oil

Serve: Hot garnishing with bell pepper juliennes and lemon wedge on side

Shakarkand ki Chaat recipe by Head Chef Reena Samby

Ingredients

2 nos Large Sweet potato

1 inch Ginger, chopped

4 nos Green chilly, chopped

4 gms Coriander leaves, chopped

1 no Large Onion, chopped

For Chutney

1 tsp Cardamom seeds (black)

1 tsp Fenugreek seeds

1 tsp Cumin seeds

1 tsp Fennel seeds

1 no Large Onion, chopped

Half inch Ginger, chopped

8 nos Garlic cloves, roughly chopped

15 nos Dry red chilies, seedless, soaked

1 tbs Jamun vinegar

½ tbs Mustard oil

1 tbs Jaggery powder

Water half Cup

For Garnish

Puffed rice, Coriander sprig, Pomegranate

Method

Red Chutney: In a kadai add oil, fenugreek seeds let it splutter. Add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black cardamom seeds, onion, ginger and garlic sauté for a minute. Add soaked red chilies and cook for 5 minutes. Add jamun vinegar, salt to taste and mix well. Cook on medium flame for a minute. Add mustard oil, jaggery powder and water and cook for more 5 minutes until the chilies turn soft. Once it’s cool down grind it into a smooth paste and set aside Chat: In a mixing bowl, put together chopped ginger, green chilies, onion, coriander leaves, mix well and keep aside Once the potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel them and cut into dice. Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the sweet potato until crispy. Remove and keep aside to drain out excess oil. Add in the chopped ginger coriander and onion mixture to the potatoes. Serve: On a flat plate garnishing with puffed rice, pomegranate and coriander spring onion.

Goan Olmi Balchao recipe by Executive Chef David Anstead, Grand Hyatt Goa

Ingredients

2 cups wild mushroom cleaned

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

4 tsp oil

2 finely chopped onions

2 finely chopped garlic

1/2 inch ginger finely chopped

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander leaves

For the Balchao masala

1 tsp cumin seeds/ jeera

Small piece of cinnamon

2 cloves

Chickpea size tamarind

1 tbsp toddy vinegar (white vinegar)

1/2 tsp black peppercorns

8 nos Goan dry red chilies

3 garlic cloves

1/2 inch ginger piece (skin removed)