Trends :Horoscope TodayMangoMalaika AroraTravel TipsSummer Cocktails
Home » Lifestyle » 3 Perfect Summer Cocktail Recipes You Have To Try

3 Perfect Summer Cocktail Recipes You Have To Try

Here are 3 summer recipes that can add a unique and delicious twist to your dishes and drinks, making your summer gatherings even more enjoyable

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:52 IST

New Delhi, India

When it comes to cocktails, whiskey and bourbon are perfect for creating refreshing summer drinks (In Frame: Tennessee Fire and Ice)
When it comes to cocktails, whiskey and bourbon are perfect for creating refreshing summer drinks (In Frame: Tennessee Fire and Ice)

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy refreshing cocktails and delicious food, and incorporating whiskey, known for its smooth and distinct flavor and bourbon with a rich and complex taste into your recipes can add a unique twist to your summer creations.

When it comes to cocktails, whiskey and bourbon are perfect for creating refreshing summer drinks. You can make a classic Jack and Coke or create a unique cocktail with fresh fruits and herbs.

Here are 3 summer recipes that can add a unique and delicious twist to your dishes and drinks, making your summer gatherings even more enjoyable.

Advertisement

Jack Honey Smash

Ingredients

  • 60 ML Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey
  • 6-8 Mint leaves
  • 15 ML Lemon juice
  • 15 ML Simple syrup
  • Crushed Ice

RELATED NEWS

Method

  • 1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice
  • Add all ingredients and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds
  • 2/3 fill a highball glass with crushed ice
  • Strain the liquid into the glass
  • Add a mint sprig to garnish

Tennessee Fire and Ice

Ingredients

  • 45 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire
  • 90 ml ginger ale
  • Ice
  • Lemon and/or lime wedge for garnish

Method

  • In a rocks glass, combine all the ingredients.
  • Stir
  • Garnish with a lemon and/or lime wedge

Woodford Reserve Mint Julep

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Woodford Reserve Bourbon
  • 1 tbsp Sugar
  • 3 Fresh Mint Leaves
  • Crushed Ice
  • Water

Method

  • Muddle 3 mint sprigs, sugar, and water in the bottom of a julep cup.
  • Fill the glass with crushed ice
  • Add bourbon and stir.
  • Garnish with more ice and fresh mint leaves.

Follow us on

first published: May 15, 2023, 08:52 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 08:52 IST
Read More