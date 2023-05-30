3 Refreshing Dog-Friendly Drinks for a Pawsome Summer

As the temperature keeps soaring and the summer season kicks into high gear, it’s important to keep our furry friends cool and hydrated. To add a fun twist to their summer refreshments, we’ve curated a list of three delicious and dog-friendly drinks that are sure to make tails wag with delight.

These refreshing concoctions will not only quench your dog’s thirst but also provide essential nutrients to keep them happy and healthy during the scorching days ahead. Check out-

Pooch Punch:

Indulge your furry companion with a vibrant and fruity Pooch Punch. This colourful drink combines the goodness of fresh fruits and hydrating coconut water. Start by blending a mix of sliced watermelon, strawberries, and blueberries until smooth. Add a splash of coconut water for a tropical twist. Serve chilled in a dog-friendly bowl, garnished with a mint leaf. The Pooch Punch is packed with antioxidants and vitamins, ensuring a refreshing and nutritious treat for your canine companion. Canine Coolade:

For a tangy and zesty drink, whip up a batch of Canine Coolade. This thirst-quenching beverage combines the natural goodness of citrus fruits with the hydrating power of cucumber. Squeeze fresh lemon and lime juice into a bowl, and add slices of cucumber for a refreshing crunch. Dilute with water and mix well. Pour the Canine Coolade into ice cube trays and freeze until solid. Serve the chilled cubes as a frosty treat or add them to your dog’s water bowl for a burst of flavour. This drink is rich in vitamins and promotes healthy digestion. Bow-Wow Smoothie:

Indulge your furry friend with a creamy and nutritious Bow-Wow Smoothie. Blend together a ripe banana, a tablespoon of peanut butter, and a splash of low-fat yoghurt until smooth and creamy. If desired, add a small handful of fresh baby spinach for an extra dose of vitamins. Pour the smoothie into a dog-friendly bowl and sprinkle a few crushed dog treats on top as a delightful garnish. The Bow-Wow Smoothie is not only delicious but also provides a boost of energy and essential nutrients for your four-legged friend.

Remember to offer these refreshing drinks to your dog in moderation and consult with your veterinarian if your pet has any dietary restrictions or allergies. Keep in mind that these drinks are meant to complement your dog’s regular diet and should not replace their main meals or water intake.