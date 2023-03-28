Summer is here and it’s time to upgrade your skincare routine to tackle the harsh weather conditions. With the sun blazing down and humidity levels soaring high, it’s essential to have the right products in your kitty to keep your skin looking healthy and glowing. One of the must-haves in your summer skincare routine is a serum. Serums are lightweight and fast-absorbing, making them perfect for the hot and humid weather. Here are four serums that should be a part of your kitty this summer:

Niacinamide face serum

First on the list is the niacinamide face serum, which is perfect for those who struggle with acne marks and blemishes. “Niacinamide is a water-soluble form of Vitamin B3 that clears blemishes and visibly brightens skin. It also regulates sebum production, which can help prevent breakouts. This serum is a must-have for anyone looking for clear and smooth skin this summer. If you’re accustomed to incorporating active ingredients in your skincare routine, it is advisable to use a potent concentration such as 10% niacinamide," says Siddhi Prabhudesai, Senior Manager, Marketing, Plum Goodness.

If you’re new to niacinamide, use a serum that consists of a lower concentration of the active ingredient. For example, a beginner-friendly 5% niacinamide face serum is a great option. This serum is gentler on the skin and is perfect for those who are just starting to incorporate niacinamide into their skincare routine. It can help to brighten the skin, clear blemishes, and improve skin texture while keeping your skin soft and supple. Vitamin C serum

Next up is the vitamin C face serum, which is perfect for achieving a glowing complexion this summer. “Vitamin C (above 10% strength) when applied on skin is proven to act on hyperpigmentation, dark spots, oxidative damage like wrinkles, and provide a boost to the natural glow of your skin. To achieve a glowing and healthy appearance, consider searching for a face serum that contains 15% vitamin C," adds Prabhudesai. Hyaluronic acid serum

Last but not the least is the hyaluronic acid serum, which is a game-changer for anyone who wants instant hydration and plump, bouncy skin. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant (a substance that helps in retention of moisture) that can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, which means it can help keep your skin hydrated and plump throughout the day. “This serum is perfect for those who want to achieve a dewy and youthful-looking complexion this summer. A serum with a hyaluronic acid concentration of 2% is considered to have a well-balanced amount of the ingredient," opines Prabhudesai.

In conclusion, incorporating the right serums into your daily skincare routine can make a huge difference in the appearance and health of your skin this summer. The 10% niacinamide face serum, beginner-friendly 5% niacinamide face serum, 15% vitamin C face serum, and 2% hyaluronic acid serum are all great options that can help you achieve your skincare goals. So, make sure to add these serums to your kitty this summer and get ready to glow.

