3 Stone Fruits That Help You Reduce Blood Sugar And Cholesterol Levels

Elevated cholesterol levels and diabetes pose significant health concerns these days. But thankfully, stone fruits have been reported to aid in eliminating these problems. In addition to their delightful taste, cherries, peaches and plums share a common characteristic: they are all classified as stone fruits.

Stone fruits, also known as drupes possess a pit or “stone" in the middle of their juicy and tender flesh. These fruits are not only delicious but also highly nutritious, providing a variety of health benefits. Limited research has been conducted on natural products to establish their clinical effectiveness in reducing cholesterol levels. Nevertheless, numerous individuals have reported positive outcomes with alternative treatments and certain supplements and natural remedies for lowering cholesterol might offer benefits.

Here are three stone fruits that are beneficial for reducing blood sugar and cholesterol levels, along with offering other health benefits:

Cherries

Cherries, a delectable variety of stone fruit, possess a remarkable nutritional composition. They are abundant in powerful antioxidants with strong anti-inflammatory properties such as anthocyanins and flavonols. According to a report by Healthline, research suggests that the consumption of cherries may have positive effects on sleep quality, blood sugar regulation and alleviation of post-exercise muscle soreness. Cherries also aid in the reduction of high cholesterol levels and symptoms associated with arthritis.

Peaches

Peaches are rich in carotenoids which are natural plant pigments that have the potential to protect against conditions such as heart disease, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetes and certain types of cancers. The compounds found in peaches have the potential to assist in lowering risk factors associated with high blood pressure as well as reducing levels of triglycerides and cholesterol.

Plums

Plums, delicious stone fruits, are both juicy and scrumptious. Despite their small size, they contain a significant amount of nutrients. These fruits with vibrant jewel-like colours are rich in anti-inflammatory antioxidants, including phenolic compounds like proanthocyanidins and kaempferol. Phenolic compounds safeguard your cells against harm inflicted by free radicals and can potentially lower the risk of various illnesses, including neurodegenerative disorders and heart disease. Prunes, which are dried plums, offer concentrated amounts of the nutrients present in fresh plums and they provide numerous health benefits.

Plums and prunes serve as a rich source of dietary fibre and have demonstrated the ability to decrease adiponectin levels. These attributes can potentially contribute to improved regulation of blood sugar levels. The potential of plums and prunes to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels suggests that they have a positive impact on heart health.