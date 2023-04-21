3 Times Parineeti Chopra Proved That Less Is Definitely More Through Her Sartorial Choices

The fun fact about Parineeti Chopra is that she is absolutely aware of what works for her and what does not, she likes to experiment but she is also set in her own ways- which inevitably means that her fashion picks are a reflection of herself. Her clothes definitely match her vibe and thus she always seems to be really comfortable and happy in those. She loves to keep it very simple and natural and the proof of the same is all her Instagram posts.

Here is looking back at all the times, she taught us that it is cool to not overdo things and keep it rather simple-

Advertisement

This picture from one of Parineeti’s recent vacations is so pleasing to look at because of the lovely trenchcoat that she has opted for. The purple coat and the black cap look so aesthetically pleasing against a picture-postcard-like backdrop. She kept the look comfy and casual and the biggest sign of that is her tracks.

Advertisement

Even though this picture is from the sets of her film Uunchai, Pari keeps giving us some major travel goals and we are definitely not complaining. The orange jacket stands out but is at the very same time muted and goes very well with her hair highlights and her complexion. Choosing a beige top to go with it was definitely a good decision.

Seems like orange is definitely Parineeti’s colour and she should wear it more often. Wearing a top in orange with denim is so underrated but here is the proof that it always stands out and is never a bad choice. With almost no makeup on except for lip tint and shaded to help her beat the heat, this minimal look should be every girl’s go-to this summer.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here