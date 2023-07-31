3 Unforgettable Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings

2- mix cream cheese, whipped cream, mascarpone and chopped apricots in a bowl.

1- Boil saboot Dana with milk, sugar, and mix nuts till it’s get fully cooked and keep aside to cool

Experience a delightful culinary journey with these three tantalizing fusion recipes. Blending diverse flavors and ingredients from different cultures, these dishes offer a harmonious symphony of tastes that will excite your palate. Embrace innovation in the kitchen and elevate your dining experience with these unforgettable fusion creations. Bon appétit!

3- place cream cheese and apricot mix in small jars with two layers of saboot Dana mix and topped with apricot paste

4- Keep jars in refrigerator (4-5 hours) till it get good shape and textures.