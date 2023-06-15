3 Unique Recipes That Are Sure To Impress Your Guests

We all search for recipes that have never been tried before, don’t we? Exquisite recipes have a charm of their own. From delicate macarons with their airy shells and luscious fillings to the classic and comforting chicken Parmesan, and a tantalizing White Wine Stewed Apples & Chestnuts Tart adorned with a creamy matcha twist, would adding a vibrant touch to your dishes. Get ready to embark on a gastronomic adventure filled with elegance, flavor, and a hint of culinary artistry.
Chocolate Macaron (French Meringue) recipe by Chef Juhi Chugh Assistant Pastry Chef, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts, APCA
A Macaron and French macaron is a sweet meringue- based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond powder or ground almonds and food coloring
Macaron
Ingredients
Egg white 120 gms
Sugar 100 gms
Icing sugar 200 gms
Almond powder 125 gms
Cocoa Powder 10 gms
Method
Make a meringue with egg whites and sugar
Blend together almond powder and icing sugar
When the meringue is firm, add icing sugar, cocoa powder and almond powder
Gently fold mixture until semi liquid and shiny
Let it dry for 20 min
Pipe and bake at 145c for 14 min
Cool it down on the tray
Ganache Moelleuse
Ingredients
Milk 3.5% 250 gms
Egg yolk 80 gms
Whipping cream 35% 250gms
Sugar 80 gms
Dark chocolate 53.8% 350 gms
Method
Proceed like “Creme Anglaise’
Gently add in chocolate
Blend till smooth
Chicken Breasts Parmesan recipe by culinary recipe chef Himanshu Roye Chef de Cuisine, Academy of pastry and Culinary Arts, APCA
Ingredients
Flour 40 gms
Salt 6gms
White pepper powder Upto taste
Eggs 2 Nos
Parmesan Cheese 40gm
Milk 200ml
Chicken Breast, Boneless, skinless 2*220gm
Anchor clarified Butter 124ml
Method
- Flatten the chicken breast slightly with a meat wallet. Cut them into 4 pieces, half sideways then again half from the top.
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
- Beat the eggs in a bowl then add in the parmesan cheese and milk.
- Coat the chicken Breasts with flour then dip in the cheese butter, turning pieces to coat both sides.
- Under medium heat, pan-fried the chicken with clarified butter until golden brown. Turn the pieces over. Continue cooking until chicken is cooked through. It should feel somewhat firm when done.
White wine stewed apples & chestnuts tart, dressed with creamy matcha by Chef Zarar Khan, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts
Ingredients-
150 g Red apples
150 g granny smith apples
100 g Chestnuts
20 ml lemon juice
40 g celery
Salt to taste
15 g fennel
10 g sugar
15 gm Raisins
30 g walnuts
50 g butter
1 g black pepper crushed
10 g parsley
5 g matcha powder
30 g red peppers
10 chives
100 ml olive oil
50 ml cream
¼ tsp Dijon mustard paste
8 sheets phyllo pastry
Method:
- Wash and cut apples in small dice, Keep it in cold water.
- Heat a saucepan, add to it butter, Followed by cinnamon, fresh fennel and apples.
- Add sugar, chestnuts and chopped walnuts.
- Add white wine and simmer for 15 mins. 5 reduce the liquid and turn off the heat. Strain reduces liquid and cool.
- Add the balanced ingredients like celery, parsley and lemon juice, black pepper crushed and salt.
- For dressing- Blend reduced liquid with matcha powder, olive oil, cream, mustard paste and seasonings.
- Mix apples and mix matcha dressing together and keep refrigerated.
- Take a small muffin mold and line the phyllo sheet in a preheated oven at 200c for 3 mins or so as it cools down add the apple mix to the baked phyllo shell.
- Garnish with chives and red pepper juliennes served chilled.