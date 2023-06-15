3 Unique Recipes That Are Sure To Impress Your Guests

We all search for recipes that have never been tried before, don’t we? Exquisite recipes have a charm of their own. From delicate macarons with their airy shells and luscious fillings to the classic and comforting chicken Parmesan, and a tantalizing White Wine Stewed Apples & Chestnuts Tart adorned with a creamy matcha twist, would adding a vibrant touch to your dishes. Get ready to embark on a gastronomic adventure filled with elegance, flavor, and a hint of culinary artistry.

Chocolate Macaron (French Meringue) recipe by Chef Juhi Chugh Assistant Pastry Chef, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts, APCA

A Macaron and French macaron is a sweet meringue- based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond powder or ground almonds and food coloring

Macaron

Ingredients

Egg white 120 gms

Sugar 100 gms

Icing sugar 200 gms

Almond powder 125 gms

Cocoa Powder 10 gms

Method

Make a meringue with egg whites and sugar

Blend together almond powder and icing sugar

When the meringue is firm, add icing sugar, cocoa powder and almond powder

Gently fold mixture until semi liquid and shiny

Let it dry for 20 min

Pipe and bake at 145c for 14 min

Cool it down on the tray

Ganache Moelleuse

Ingredients

Milk 3.5% 250 gms

Egg yolk 80 gms

Whipping cream 35% 250gms

Sugar 80 gms

Dark chocolate 53.8% 350 gms

Method

Proceed like “Creme Anglaise’

Gently add in chocolate

Blend till smooth

Chicken Breasts Parmesan recipe by culinary recipe chef Himanshu Roye Chef de Cuisine, Academy of pastry and Culinary Arts, APCA

Ingredients

Flour 40 gms

Salt 6gms

White pepper powder Upto taste

Eggs 2 Nos

Parmesan Cheese 40gm

Milk 200ml

Chicken Breast, Boneless, skinless 2*220gm

Anchor clarified Butter 124ml

Method

Flatten the chicken breast slightly with a meat wallet. Cut them into 4 pieces, half sideways then again half from the top. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Beat the eggs in a bowl then add in the parmesan cheese and milk. Coat the chicken Breasts with flour then dip in the cheese butter, turning pieces to coat both sides. Under medium heat, pan-fried the chicken with clarified butter until golden brown. Turn the pieces over. Continue cooking until chicken is cooked through. It should feel somewhat firm when done.

White wine stewed apples & chestnuts tart, dressed with creamy matcha by Chef Zarar Khan, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts

Ingredients-

150 g Red apples

150 g granny smith apples

100 g Chestnuts

20 ml lemon juice

40 g celery

Salt to taste

15 g fennel

10 g sugar

15 gm Raisins

30 g walnuts

50 g butter

1 g black pepper crushed

10 g parsley

5 g matcha powder

30 g red peppers

10 chives

100 ml olive oil

50 ml cream

¼ tsp Dijon mustard paste

8 sheets phyllo pastry

Method: