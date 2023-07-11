3 Ways To Elevate Maggi And Make It Your Favourite Monsoon Snacking Partner; Recipes Inside

Maggi is not just a food, it is rather an emotion-it is one of those things that we can never move past. For years, Indian households have celebrated the very taste of maggi and why wouldn’t they, the blend of spices in it defines our palettes so well. While maggi is something most Indians love there is something else that every Indian cherishes too and that is snacking on a rainy day.

It is the monsoon season and if you are someone who is slowly running out of ideas for snacks then you are not the only one. What if we told you that you can use Maggi and make some really elevated and cool snacks with it? Yes, you heard that right. Check out this video-

Here are 3 recipes that will definitely make your monsoon evening special-

Burnt Garlic Maggi

Ingredients-

1 TBSP Oil

1 TBSP Garlic

1 TBSP (Green and White)

1 Portion Boiled Maggi

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 TSP Soy Sauce

1/2 TSP Vinegar

Spring Onion

Method-

Prepare fried garlic in a pan, keep it aside. In the same pan, sauté all the ingredients, and combine with maggi. Top with fried garlic and spring onion.

Manchow Maggi

Ingredients-

1 TBSP Oil

1 TBSP Garlic + Ginger

1 Cup Veggies

3 Cups Water

1 TBSP Dark Soy Sauce

1 TSP Red Chilli Sauce

1 TSP Vinegar

Salt and Pepper To Taste

1 Maggi Tastemaker

2 TBSP cornflour Slurry (1 TSP cornflour mixed in 2 TBSP Water)

1 packet Maggi

Method-

Add all the ingredients one by one in the pan, and let the water come to a boil and the right consistency. Do a taste test and adjust any sauces if required. Enjoy Warm.

Desi Masala Maggi

Ingredients-

1 TBSP Oil

1 TSP Cumin Seeds

1 Onion

1 Tomato

Salt to taste

1/2 TSP Turmeric

1 TSP Coriander Powder

1 TSP Red Chilli Powder

1 TBSP Maggi Magic Masala

Water

2 Packets Maggi

2 Packets of Maggi tastemaker

1 TBSP Coriander

Method-