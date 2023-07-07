3 Ways To Make Your Monsoon Wedding Memorable

Most Indians have grown up with dreams of indulging in a Bollywood-inspired extravagant wedding ceremony. Believe it or not, an Indian wedding is more like a week-long festival and these days, it stretches even longer with deliberate efforts and time that go into planning. From selecting stunning outfits to awestruck decoration, delicacies and music, the ultimate event becomes a memorable affair.

Pawan Gupta, CEO, Betterhalf, says, “Indians spend 1/5th of their life-time wealth on weddings. The industry size is nearly worth $130 Bn and it offers and enchanting ideas and themes for every season and caters to every person’s needs."

Monsoon is here and it brings with it, the wedding season that encompasses a gentle breeze of love and an enthralling atmosphere. Here are some exciting ways to execute an unforgettable monsoon wedding and exchange vows in a splendid ambiance.

Host an indoor wedding

Venue is the most prominent addition to your wedding. Especially during monsoon season, the right choice of venue can either make or break your wedding plans. Rainy season brings down the heat but at the same time, it comes with a risk of unexpected water drops and spiked humidity levels. Make it an important point to choose an indoor venue that is well-ventilated.

Commenting on the idea of a monsoon wedding venue, Abhimanyu Thapliyal, Assistant Director, Weddings by Betterhalf, says, “What is dreamier than the idea of a monsoon wedding? As tranquil as this idea appears. It is a lot of work to make it the most memorable day of the couple’s life. With the unannounced rains and the winds and the excessive humidity, it can be a tough task but good things don’t come easy. Choose an indoor wedding venue and make sure the venue is well-ventilated."

In case you dream to have an outdoor wedding, make sure there are plenty of shady areas, cooling stations and mist fans to keep it pleasant for guests.

Choose majestic themed décor

Rain reminds us of peacocks, lush greenery and vibrant blues. A variety of exotic flowers on a royal majestic theme can speak a lot about your taste. Plan for visually appealing placements and make sure your centrepieces stand out. Choose a vendor who can help you with theme-based yet modern décor ideas.

“Go for monsoon-themed decor with bright colours and fairy lights that will instantly brighten up the entire event. Go for floral prints when it comes to decor that looks extremely beautiful this season," adds Thapliyal.

Please note, it is also good to incorporate similar colour themes and décor ideas in your other elements like wedding cards. Similarly, you can use the same theme in your food menu by opting for cupcakes and cakes reflecting similar flower designs or colours.

Plan a quirky bridal entry

Monsoon weddings can become extremely dreamy with quintessential bridal entry. Brides walking down the aisle is no less than a fairy-tale. Make sure you plan it with great zeal and be creative in your own style. A good wedding planning app can help you with the trendiest bridal entry ideas while keeping it extravagant and royal not only on your big day but also for your haldi and ring ceremony.

Deciding on an innovative bridal entry, Thapliyal further adds, “Get creative with your bridal entry! To fit the theme of your monsoon wedding go for a quirky umbrella and ditch the very obvious phool chadar. Go with the vibe of the season and ditch your obvious choices to make your wedding unique and beautiful."