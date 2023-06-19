4 DIY Ways To Protect Your Skin From Scorching Heat

The hot, humid weather in summer can cause immense damage to your skin. Aside from an obvious rise in pimples and facial flushes, higher temperatures also make your skin extremely dull and dehydrated. Do you want to know how to protect your skin from the damaging effects of heat and sunlight, that too with some easy-peasy home remedies? Today, we will give you some easy home remedies that will not burn your pocket and give you flawless skin in the scorching summer.

Wash your face with cold water: Wash your face often with cold water throughout the summer season. This will remove the sweat and dust that sticks to the skin when exposed to sunlight. It is preferable to get rid of the dust on your skin by dipping a cotton ball in cold milk and then applying it to the face.

Advertisement

Gram flour and milk paste- You should use gram flour and milk mixture by combining them with turmeric and lemon on the face to reduce the effect of bright sunlight on the face during the summer season. Allow it to sit on your face for 10 minutes. Following this, wash it with cold water.

Multani mitti and rose water- To prevent skin tanning during the summer, make a paste of Multani mitti, sandalwood powder and rose water. Apply it to your face and wait for it to dry. After that, wash it up. This will help in cooling down the skin and slowly remove the skin tanning.