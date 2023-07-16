4 Easy Habits to Reduce Dependence on Food Delivery Apps

The impact of food delivery apps on India’s dining landscape is vividly evident. In 2022 alone Zomato processed an astounding order volume of 535 million orders in a single year. This staggering volume becomes even more striking when we account for the presence of other prominent players in the food delivery market, such as Swiggy and Dunzo.

The apps undoubtedly provide great convenience, especially during emergencies or occasional indulgences; however, it is essential to acknowledge the drawbacks that accompany this modern-day convenience. The cost of ordering is on the rise, with some simple dishes like curd rice costing anywhere from INR 150-200 in cities like Bengaluru. And at the same time, there is little to no guarantee on the quality of the food or its ingredients. We all know better than to rely on restaurant food for our daily fare, but what is the alternative if you aren’t the best cook?

Why should you start cooking at home?

Mahek Mody, co-founder, Upliance.AI says, “Amidst all the convenient food options available, cooking at home can be viewed as a dying art. But there are endless benefits to revive it. Cooking at home allows us to experiment with cuisines and dishes, tailor meals to our preferences, and ensure the use of fresh and wholesome ingredients. It empowers us to make informed choices regarding our dietary needs, exercise portion control, and cultivate a deeper appreciation for the food itself. Moreover, when we cook at home, we become the guardians of our health, actively shaping our well-being through what and how we cook. “

Mody shares four easy habits that will help you reduce your reliance on food delivery apps and make cooking at home a fun and rewarding experience.