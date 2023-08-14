4 Easy Hacks To Help Your Dog Deal With Your Absence

Dogs are many of our favourite pets. Their every action, be it a head twitching or tail wagging can melt just anyone’s heart. As soon as you step out of the house, your dog or puppy begins to whimper or cry. The very sound can tug your heartstrings and make you go back in and cuddle with it. Now the key question arises, how do you make your pooch stop crying every time you leave them alone at home for a few hours? A general belief about such kind of dog behaviour is that dogs cry or bark to let their human know that your pet does not like being left alone. They feel stressed and anxious when they see you walk out of that door. This is also known as separation anxiety. Here’s how you can alleviate your dog’s separation anxiety levels and make it stop crying when you leave them alone at home.

Spend time

Make sure you spend time with your furry baby every day after you get back home. Talk your dog out for a walk as soon as you come back home, or play its favourite game. Talk to your pooch, give them some belly rubs and favourite treats. Shower them with lots of love.

Keep them engaged

Make sure to refill your dog’s bowl with clean and cool water before you leave. In another bowl, pour their favourite food. Keep all their favourite interactive toys nearby; so your pooch can keep themselves distracted and entertained.

Train them from an early age

If you have a small pup at home, you can start training your canine to stay alone for a few hours every day. You can take the help of a trainer as well to achieve this. The sooner your pup learns to stay alone and understands that you will be coming home, they will ease their anxiety levels.