4 Easy Ways To Clean Bathroom Tiles Using Homemade Materials

Cleaning the bathroom is arguably the most important and hardest task for anyone. Due to frequent use and lack of cleaning the bathroom tiles accumulate dirt and it becomes hard to clean. Let us take a look at some cleaning methods through which the hard dirt on the tiles can be removed. The materials required for these methods can be easily found in the kitchen.

Vinegar:

Vinegar can be used to clean the bathroom tiles. A home-made cleaner can be made using vinegar. Mix equal amounts of water and white vinegar. For example, you can take 5 tablespoons of vinegar and 5 tablespoons of water. Use this mixture to clean the tiles thoroughly. After scrubbing, let it dry, or wipe the tiles. This will give the tiles a good shine.

Lemon juice:

Advertisement

Lemon juice for cleaning bathroom tiles. Lemon has very good acidic properties, which makes it a very good cleaner. To use lemon juice, you have to get enough of it to fill a spray bottle. It can be used by spraying directly on the tiles or putting it on a sponge and scrubbing.

Baking soda:

Baking soda can also be made into a natural cleaner. To make the soda cleaner, take half a spoon of baking soda, and mix it with 1 teaspoon of liquid dish soap and hydrogen peroxide. Transfer this liquid mixture to a spray bottle, coat the tiles with the mixture and leave it for 10 minutes, After that clean the tiles with a wet cloth or sponge. Baking soda can also be mixed with lemon juice, which makes the mixture another good tile cleanser.