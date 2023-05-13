4 Easy Ways To Clean Your Wooden Table And Give It A New Look

Almost everyone uses wooden furniture in their house which adds up to the interior beauty making it look classy and stylish. But many a time it is seen that the dust and stains are very easily accumulated on these wooden furniture. These stains are very hard to get rid of. That’s why today we are going to share some cleaning tips with you with the help of which you can make the table look new and shiny again.

White vinegar

Advertisement

For cleaning the dirty stains on the table, white vinegar is very helpful. Start by mixing white vinegar and dishwashing liquid in lukewarm water. Now dip a cloth, soak it in this mixture and rub the stains on the table. The acid present in vinegar will react with the dirt and stains and make it completely clean.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste may also be a good option to clean the wooden table. For this, take out some toothpaste on the cloth. Then rub it on the table. After the stain is removed, clean the table by wiping it with a clean cloth. You can also use toothpaste with baking soda to clean the furniture. This combination will work better on dirt and stains.

Petroleum jelly

With the help of petroleum jelly, you can easily remove stains on wooden tables. Apply the jelly to the table and leave it overnight. The next morning, wipe the table with a clean cloth. Using this method will make the stains disappear from the table making it look polished and shiny.

Mayonnaise

You will be surprised to know that mayonnaise can also work wonders for the stains on your wooden table. Apply mayonnaise to the furniture and let it dry. After some time, wipe the table by rubbing it with the help of a clean cloth. This will make your furniture look clean and new.

So next time, when you face the problem of dirty stains on your wooden table, do try this method and make your cleaning easy and hassle-free.